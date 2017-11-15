WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 11/14/17

YouTube

Tonight, on the WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

Tonight on SmackDown LIVE, two huge championship matches threaten to change the landscape of Survivor Series just days before WWE’s fall spectacular. Charlotte Flair returns home to The Queen City to square off with Natalya for the SmackDown Women’s Title. Plus, Baron Corbin defends the United States Championship against Sin Cara, and The New Day battle Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn. Don’t miss any of the action on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. It’s the go-home show for Survivor Series, and despite nothing really making sense, it should be a great card (six hours plus of content notwithstanding). All the final pieces will be put in place tonight, including a pair of title matches! So that’s neat! Also, it’s AJ Styles’ first Smackdown as two-time WWE Champion. Yay!

2. Charlotte Flair will challenge Natalya for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, with the winner going on to face Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at Survivor Series. I assume the loser takes the fifth spot on the Smackdown women’s team for the elimination tag match, as Flair currently holds that position.

3. In the night’s other Survivor Series IMPLICATIONS title match, United States Champion Baron Corbin defends his title against Sin Cara, who will definitely not get injured or fall horribly even once in this contest. The winner of this one faces WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz at Survivor Series, and in all honestly, maybe Sin Cara wins a friggin’ singles title here. Stranger things have happened!

4. The New Day will face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in tag team action. As of right now, the New Day have opponents for Survivor Series and Zayn and Owens don’t, so this is the last chance for … I don’t know, Neville or Necro Butcher or someone to show up and join the Zayn/Owens stable and give us a three-way trios match on Sunday.

5. Daniel Bryan returns to Smackdown tonight, and the threat of Raw Undering Siege to Smackdown continues to loom. Best of luck to everyone, especially Jinder Mahal, who may very well not be doing a single thing until his match against Triple H in India in December.

As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!