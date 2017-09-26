WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 9/26/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for September 26, 2017:
Last Tuesday, Kevin Owens showed little remorse for his attack on WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon after being put into a Hell in a Cell Match with Shane McMahon. In a statement made via satellite, KO said that people like him don’t go to hell, they go to heaven for taking such actions. Shane McMahon will respond to Owens’ brazen statement tonight on SmackDown LIVE. What will he have to say less than two weeks before they enter Hell in a Cell? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! — via WWE.com
Our five-point preview:
1. Smackdown Live continues to be the Kevin Owens Show, as the KO/Shane story dominates the landscape. McMahon gets his chance to verbally retaliate to Owens tonight, and it will probably go something like this: “All you motherf*ckers are gonna pay. You are the ones who are the ball-lickers. I’m gonna f*ck your mothers while you watch and cry like little bitches. Once I get to Hell In A Cell and find that Kevin Owens f*ck who is making those threats, I’m gonna make him eat my sh*t, then sh*t out my sh*t, then eat his sh*t which is made up of my sh*t that I made him eat. Then all you motherf*cks are next. Love, Shane-O-Mac.”
2. Jinder Mahal’s promo on Shinsuke Nakamura last week got into territory so racist, the crowd actually chanted, “THAT’S TOO FAR!” 2017, y’all. Hopefully Nak stands up for himself tonight, and that he does so without making a “rhinoceros-breath” remark or something similarly ham-fisted.
3. Tonight, Rusev is going to be honored in a Pride Of Bulgaria ceremony that surely will not be interrupted by Randy Orton in a sleeveless hoodie. The official WWE.com preview suggests that Rusev “may even be presented with the key to the city,” which leads me to believe that no one at WWE.com knows what a “Bulgaria” is (except for that spot in Alex Wright’s trunks, count it).
4. Tye Dillinger and Baron Corbin square off to find out just who is officially the third wheel in this AJ Styles US Championship feud. Speaking of third wheels, remember when Tye Dillinger was the third wheel in the Corbin/Bull Dempsey feud? Simpler times, simpler times.
5. Dolph Ziggler: Still employed. What three entrances will he mock tonight? My votes are for Bastion Booger, Tatanka and, oh, I dunno… Adam Bomb.
Is it just me, or does it seem like forever since we actually got to see AJ Styles wrestle a real match?
Thank goodness Tye went out second. His theme is decent, but almost anything would be better than Corbin’s and my ears needed a palate cleanser. Oh hey AJ, speaking of better themes.
“Heeeeeheeeeeeeeeheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee”
Gods….Corbin’s music gets worse every week.
I actually kinda dig the new entrance, just needs some pyro
So the US Open Challenge still isn’t going to get off the ground this week?
Stint
Rusev once was given a star, and now he’s getting a key? He’s like the Super Mario of the WWE
+1 his princess is in another castle (Tamina’s)
Did they really need 15 minutes just to announce KO/Zayn?
Hello…..Did you just start watching WWE programming?
Well in any other universe KO/Zayn would fully warrant such fanfare. Hell it should here, they just don’t give Sami the gravitas a performer of his caliber deserves.
I’ll say it again, that “This all ends” promo is fantastic.
If only we believed it.
Well no matter how Rusev’s party goes, I’d still rather be there than Enzo’s. Even if i had to sacrifice my body to spare Rusev’s handsome face from the inevitable RKO attempt.
I think the “G” that’s been certified stands for “Garbage.”
Or any bit of furniture that he could have possibly had sex on. So, all of them.
If you go to Enzo’s party, stay away from the chicken.
KO has the best delivery on promo out of all the superstars. I want to say he’s eclipsed Punk.
Brian: ” I must interrupt this fight to announce this fight”
Sami wins, Kevin snaps and murders him. Corbin comes out and buries Sami with a forklift.
At least Zayn hasn’t had Dolph do his entrance, he’s got that going for him
Earth-2 me: “oh man, Zayn/Owens/Bryan triple threat? Smackdown is awesome!”
Do you see a generic luchador looking back at you?
Please let this be the beginning of a major Sami Zayn push
One of my worst wrestling fears is that Sami will become Tommy Dreamer, without Dreamer’s importance to the promotion.
I’ll take a minor push at this point
PLEASE…it’s soooo good. He’s in that perfect place. That is the underdog we love.
Please please please. Even hearing him on the mic, or in the ring for about five minutes without losing is a treat.
I’m going to Hell In A Cell. When I first heard about Owens/Shane, I was disappointed. But now I’m really amped up for it.
He saved an orphanage!
…Zayn & Owens heel tag team?
Would love it.
Is Sami Zayn the most disappointing NXT callup? He is, isn’t he?
I’d say Sami because of the incredible amount of potential wasted so far. Always kinda enjoyed the Ascension, but Zayn is a special talent in the ring and on the mic.
@LUNI_TUNZ If you had high hopes for The Ascension coming out of NXT, oh man I don’t know if I can help you
Arguably the Women’s Revolution storyline.
The Ascension.
@Imperfectsbest Are you talking about Neville? Neville’s the damn best. Or are you talking about Enzo? Because Enzo stunk in NXT plenty
Heeeeeeeey, we want some Baiiiiiiiiley.
I want to dispute this…..
Bayley.
I think 205 Live can answer that one
Adam Rose
Sami Zayn used righteous indignant logic to appeal to KO’s decency.
…. But it doesn’t affect Kevin Owens.
Sami! He gets to talk! Yay!…..Kevin’s going to kill him and knock him off TV for five months???…..boo!
Fight for-eh-ver
It was right there and I needed something after my brief time as Mrs. Lesnar
That’s a popular avatar these days.
Can Sami Zayn play the role of Shane McMahon at Hell in a Cell?
Seriously, just shave the beard, dunk him in some self tanner and nobody will know the difference!
The difference would be known and massively approved.
*Kill Bill sirens go off in Owens’ head*
So next week I have the chance to either go see Raw or a SD Live event. While I really wanna see raw, I feel like 4 hours plus a 2 hour drive, plus expensive ass tickets versus a 30 min drive, cheap tickets, and no commercial breaks would be better time spent. Help me
Styles and Owens are on Smackdown. Your choice is made.
We are all hoping that Dolph does Enzo’s entrance and gets pummeled by the cruiserweights, right?
His Strowman senses would tingle and he’d make like the Juggernaut and run right the fuck over to Glendale. I mean, through Glendale.
@The Real Birdman I would actually enjoy Ziggler trying Braun’s entrance if it acted as a call for BBRRRRRAAAAUUNNNNNN! to appear and destroy Dolph!
Or Strowman. Or anyone really. Fuck Dolph Ziggler
An early +1 to both of you
My name is Dolph Ziggler, and I am a certified geek, and bonafide dud, and you can’t teach that
As a Star Trek fan I appreciate that Kevin Owens’ intro graphics is a massive red alert klaxon.
If Elias ever yells at the crowd to put down their Tricorders, he’ll have 1) proved somebody reads these comment threads 2) win my allegiance for life.
It’s sad that they do a Hell in a Cell pay per view regularly. Because someone calling for Hell in a Cell should be a rare and horrifying event. It should justify Mick Foley hobbling out there and going full PTSD warning to anyone who would dare go in there because it fucks up your life.
Agreed with both of you.
Yeah, let the feud build to HiAC if necessary, don’t try and construct your feuds so they reach boiling point around early October *miraculously* in time for the PPV with the same name.
So how many baby Shane punches would constitute a ruthless beating? Ten thousands? Five million?
Yeah but stiff punches to Braun are like baby punches to anybody else. At least he kicked it up a notch *Bam*
Honestly Dean might lose his baby punching qualifications if he keeps stiffing like he did Strowman.
We should interview expert baby puncher Dean Ambrose, but Braun probably isn’t finished with him yet.
Silent remorseless ass kicking Kevin Owens is best Kevin Owens.
Please be good again, SDL.
May I join you in this prayer?
Take 2
The Fashion Files better be back tonight and it better have Dango & Fash hauled into the Chief’s office (played by Rick “The Model” Martel) since they haven’t cracked the case yet.
End scene
The Daniel Valentin-Puerto Rico Vigil will continue until our brother-in-smarks is able to post once more.
*decants bottle of Mavrud to toast RuRu’s celebration*
I love you, Handsome RuRu.
Nothing but fire and good ideas right off the bat.
Yes, with Elias on guitar and vocal accompaniment! Best stable this side of the Miztourage.
Oh man, now I want Rusev and Aiden to form a singing duo ala Simon and Garfunkel.
Why would you EVER boo this man?
Damn, they should have let him have English’s gimmick.