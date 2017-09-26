WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 9/26/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for September 26, 2017:

Last Tuesday, Kevin Owens showed little remorse for his attack on WWE Chairman Mr. McMahon after being put into a Hell in a Cell Match with Shane McMahon. In a statement made via satellite, KO said that people like him don’t go to hell, they go to heaven for taking such actions. Shane McMahon will respond to Owens’ brazen statement tonight on SmackDown LIVE. What will he have to say less than two weeks before they enter Hell in a Cell? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! — via WWE.com

Our five-point preview:

1. Smackdown Live continues to be the Kevin Owens Show, as the KO/Shane story dominates the landscape. McMahon gets his chance to verbally retaliate to Owens tonight, and it will probably go something like this: “All you motherf*ckers are gonna pay. You are the ones who are the ball-lickers. I’m gonna f*ck your mothers while you watch and cry like little bitches. Once I get to Hell In A Cell and find that Kevin Owens f*ck who is making those threats, I’m gonna make him eat my sh*t, then sh*t out my sh*t, then eat his sh*t which is made up of my sh*t that I made him eat. Then all you motherf*cks are next. Love, Shane-O-Mac.”

2. Jinder Mahal’s promo on Shinsuke Nakamura last week got into territory so racist, the crowd actually chanted, “THAT’S TOO FAR!” 2017, y’all. Hopefully Nak stands up for himself tonight, and that he does so without making a “rhinoceros-breath” remark or something similarly ham-fisted.

3. Tonight, Rusev is going to be honored in a Pride Of Bulgaria ceremony that surely will not be interrupted by Randy Orton in a sleeveless hoodie. The official WWE.com preview suggests that Rusev “may even be presented with the key to the city,” which leads me to believe that no one at WWE.com knows what a “Bulgaria” is (except for that spot in Alex Wright’s trunks, count it).

4. Tye Dillinger and Baron Corbin square off to find out just who is officially the third wheel in this AJ Styles US Championship feud. Speaking of third wheels, remember when Tye Dillinger was the third wheel in the Corbin/Bull Dempsey feud? Simpler times, simpler times.

5. Dolph Ziggler: Still employed. What three entrances will he mock tonight? My votes are for Bastion Booger, Tatanka and, oh, I dunno… Adam Bomb.

As always, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live report. Reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration, and share the open thread around so we can get some fresh voices and jokes in here. Enjoy the show!