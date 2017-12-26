WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 12/26/17

#Open Discussion Thread
Pro Wrestling Editor
12.26.17

Youtube

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for Christmas anti-Eve:

As 2017 concludes, WWE Champion AJ Styles is looking toward the future and awaiting the next challenger to his coveted title. As Team Blue gets closer to the start of The Road to WrestleMania, who will step up to The Phenomenal One? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Instead of our normal five-point preview, here’s the list of talking points from Dot Com, which might as well read, “WE HAVEN’T WRITTEN SMACKDOWN YET, SORRY.”

WWE.com

As we mentioned in last week’s Best and Worst of Smackdown report and last night’s Best and Worst of Raw, WWE’s doing these Christmas week live shows, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to try very hard or move anything forward. It’s killing time until everyone’s back on a normal viewing schedule, and then they can build to the Royal Rumble. Until at least next week’s Smackdown — thanks, New Year’s Day — we’re effectively on “Christmas break.”

Anyway, thanks for sticking around and watching these with us. +1 your favorite comments from the open discussion thread for inclusion in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown column, as per usual, and enjoy the show. Oh, and happy Rusev Day.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Open Discussion Thread
TAGSOPEN DISCUSSION THREADWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 5 days ago 8 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 5 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 6 days ago 49 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP