WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 12/26/17

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for Christmas anti-Eve:

As 2017 concludes, WWE Champion AJ Styles is looking toward the future and awaiting the next challenger to his coveted title. As Team Blue gets closer to the start of The Road to WrestleMania, who will step up to The Phenomenal One? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Instead of our normal five-point preview, here’s the list of talking points from Dot Com, which might as well read, “WE HAVEN’T WRITTEN SMACKDOWN YET, SORRY.”

As we mentioned in last week’s Best and Worst of Smackdown report and last night’s Best and Worst of Raw, WWE’s doing these Christmas week live shows, but that doesn’t mean they’re going to try very hard or move anything forward. It’s killing time until everyone’s back on a normal viewing schedule, and then they can build to the Royal Rumble. Until at least next week’s Smackdown — thanks, New Year’s Day — we’re effectively on “Christmas break.”

Oh, and happy Rusev Day.