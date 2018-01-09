WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 1/9/18

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:
A controversial ending to the match between WWE Champion AJ Styles and Sami Zayn saw Kevin Owens, Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan get involved, and allowed Zayn to sneak away with a victory. When a frustrated Phenomenal One declared that he might as well face the two friends in a Handicap Match, Bryan liked the sound of that, so he made that exact match for the Royal Rumble event on the spot! How will Styles react to this unexpected decision? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Putting this out into the universe so it doesn’t happen: to counter Daniel Bryan’s handicap match idea, Shane McMahon adds himself to the match to “help” AJ and even the odds, then pins Kevin Owens and wins the WWE Championship. And then Stephanie wins the women’s Rumble!
2. Mojo Rawley faces Zack Ryder in round one of the United States Championship tournament, so let’s hope the second match between the two ends like the first.
3. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable “demand justice” for the restarted Tag Team Championship match last week, so look for them to get it, assuming Smackdown considers “justice” to be “add a bunch of teams to a Fatal Eight-way at Royal Rumble.”
4. The Ascension takes on the Bludgeon Brothers. +1 if they’re the first team to actually get hit with those big hammers.
5. Becky Lynch returns to action to take on Ruby Riott and the Riott Squad. No word on whether or not she’s tasted game meat.
+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column. Enjoy the show!
I don’t think that’s how sarcasm works AJ
Renee is another year of being married to Dean Ambrose away from coming to work wearing jeans and a stained tank top
Silly AJ, vegans don’t understand sarcasm
Renee Young could wear a garbage bag dress and still be super fashionable.
Instead she has a garbage bag for a husband.
I’ll gladly pay an extra $1 a month for the network if it means they bring back pyro for the entrances.
So Shane will come out overrule Daniel Bryan and make the match a triple threat, right?
this is all Shane’s fault
ALL. And yet the crowd will pop when they hear “Here Comes the Mon’ay”
Ugh… I somehow managed to legitimately forget about this Shane BS.
Random question to the group since I’ve gotten a different answer from everyone else I’ve asked and I’m looking for a consensus: I got a Netflix gift card for xmas and I haven’t had it since before they started doing tv shows. Any recommendations? Are the Marvel shows worth getting into (I’m more of a DC guy)? Or any of Netflix’s other shows?
After LU, Daredevil 1sr season, Jessica Jones, American Vandal, GLOW, Stranger Things and the first season of The Good Place (highly recommended). Then Luke Cage and Punisher, thought they’re not perfect
Yes to the Marvel shows. Also, Stranger Things, Black Mirror, Chewing Gum, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Orange is the New Black
Thanks for the tips, wrestlefriends
Just to add a couple, New MST3K, Oh Hello on Broadway.
Netflix has LU?? Nice! I’m watching some Aztec Warfare later
@Birdman yea this is gonna be subjective for everyone. I havent found any netflix originals that really stood out but im in the minority. Glow was well received on reddit and it has first 2 seasons of lucha underground also the jake the snake documentary is on there
Peaky Blinders! Penny Dreadful, Black Mirror, Lucha Underground has two seasons up, Planet Earth 1&2, Rake, I’ll think of more when I get home.
The main reason to have Netflix, for me, is the stand up comedy specials, Doug Stanhope, Bill Burr, (redacted), Jim Jefferies, are comedy gold.
But yeah, the marvel shows I watched were excellent (I skipped Iron Fist and Defenders) but the first season of Punisher was exceptional.
Slept on Pinky Blinders so can’t give an honest critique. Wentworth is great if you like OITNB but think it’s too jokey.
I’m fully into the Peaky Blinders right now. And yes, the marvel shows, for the most part, are worth it.
Good: Becky and Sami are partners!
Bad: …so are Nakamura and Natalya
Well for anyone still thinking nak is a protected star and winning the rumble i present exibit zz (we’ve lapped the alphabet twice) partner natalya
Dolph Ziggler
Sin Cara
Assuming they simply had to include Natalya, who do you guys think would have been the best partner for her in the MMC?
I just figured out how I’m asking Becky to marry me. Too bad the same reaction won’t happen…
Poor Nakamura, but at least he has the advantage of not being able to understand most of what she’s saying.
They could’ve partnered up Natalya with a rock and the rock would sound better on the mic in comparison to be fair.
Also, here’s the video of Becky and Sami, which is as lovely as you’d think
[www.facebook.com]
Pre-show +1 to Mr. Bliss.
Good move partnering Nakamura with someone who will make him sound good on the mic in comparision