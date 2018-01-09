WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 1/9/18

WWE Smackdown Live

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

A controversial ending to the match between WWE Champion AJ Styles and Sami Zayn saw Kevin Owens, Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan get involved, and allowed Zayn to sneak away with a victory. When a frustrated Phenomenal One declared that he might as well face the two friends in a Handicap Match, Bryan liked the sound of that, so he made that exact match for the Royal Rumble event on the spot! How will Styles react to this unexpected decision? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Putting this out into the universe so it doesn’t happen: to counter Daniel Bryan’s handicap match idea, Shane McMahon adds himself to the match to “help” AJ and even the odds, then pins Kevin Owens and wins the WWE Championship. And then Stephanie wins the women’s Rumble!

2. Mojo Rawley faces Zack Ryder in round one of the United States Championship tournament, so let’s hope the second match between the two ends like the first.

3. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable “demand justice” for the restarted Tag Team Championship match last week, so look for them to get it, assuming Smackdown considers “justice” to be “add a bunch of teams to a Fatal Eight-way at Royal Rumble.”

4. The Ascension takes on the Bludgeon Brothers. +1 if they’re the first team to actually get hit with those big hammers.

5. Becky Lynch returns to action to take on Ruby Riott and the Riott Squad. No word on whether or not she’s tasted game meat.

+1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column. Enjoy the show!