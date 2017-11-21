WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 11/21/17

WWE Network

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

After falling short against Team Raw in the battle for brand supremacy at Survivor Series, how will Commissioner Shane McMahon and SmackDown LIVE deal with the fallout? (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Make sure you’ve read (or re-read) the Best and Worst of Survivor Series 2017 and the Best and Worst of Raw to relive all of the B-show’s terrible failures!

2. Tonight’s the episode where Zack Ryder gets beaten to death with a hammers, so set your DVR.

3. Mandy Rose and Sonya DeVille debuted on Raw, so are we gonna get our precious Peyton Royce and Billie Kay on Smackdown? CAN we?

4. Baron Corbin pinned the Intercontinental Champion clean last night, because a United States Champion who loses all the time can still beat an Intercontinental Champion who loses all the time. Look for Baron to lose another non-title match to somebody tonight, probably.

5. Go ahead and prepare yourself for “Jinder Mahal, 2-time WWE Champion” now. It’ll be easier than trying to deal with it later.

As always, we're including 10 of our favorite comments from tonight's open discussion thread in tomorrow's Best and Worst of Smackdown column, so reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration.