WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 10/17/17

WWE Smackdown Live

Tonight, on the WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

At WWE Hell in a Cell, Bobby Roode beat Dolph Ziggler at his own game, grabbing a handful of The Showoff’s tights to ensure his first pay-per-view appearance was victorious and glorious. But when Ziggler blindsided him with a Zig Zag after the bell, Roode was furious. Last week on SmackDown LIVE, The Glorious One challenged Ziggler to a fight, only for The Showoff to back away. There will be no turning back, though, when the two square off tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Finally, the wait is over. It’s time for the match everyone in the world wants to see: Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler II. You’ll remember where you were when this happened.

2. Jinder Mahal is supposed to make a “Survivor Series announcement,” and if the rumor is to be believed, he’s going to challenge Brock Lesnar to a match. That, uh, he will win when the Singh Brothers distract Brock and he hits a Khallas, because that’s his one match.

3. Sami Zayn is kicking off the show, with what I hope is an in-ring talk show segment called “Skanking On Shane McMahon’s Grave.”

4. Baron Corbin is “in action,” which feels like coded language for “wrestling Tye Dillinger again.”

5. Will Breezango be interrupted in the middle of Pulp Fashion by two tall guys bludgeoning them to death with hammers, or does “2B” stand for that one busty nurse from the Attitude Era or whatever

+1 your favorite comments from tonight and we'll put 10 of the best in tomorrow's Best and Worst column.