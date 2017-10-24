WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 10/24/17

Tonight, on the WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

With Survivor Series rapidly approaching, things between Raw General Manager Kurt Angle and SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon seemed to be going great. But just as Angle was about to reveal the members of Raw’s Men’s Survivor Series Team, Shane-O-Mac led the Superstars of SmackDown into Team Red territory and took Raw #UnderSiege. The first salvo in the battle for brand supremacy was fired. Will Angle and Raw’s roster respond? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. In case you missed it, Smackdown invaded Raw last night. It was… not good. For a more in-depth analysis, read Brandon’s Best And Worst Of Raw, because hoo boy does he go in on it. But if you fell asleep before the end of Raw, don’t worry, because we’re almost surely going to get the exact same invasion angle tonight, only this time from Team Red. Hooray! (Hooray?)

2. In addition to Shane McMahon going all Sun Tzu on Kurt Angle, he also plans on addressing Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn tonight, who were very conspicuously absent in last night’s beatdown — maybe Reel Big Fish was in town and Zayn already had tickets before he got Shane’s memo? (Now all I want is a series of vignettes where Sami enthusiastically plays ska for Kevin, who just looks at him with disgust.)

3. The rest of the announced Survivor Series card features inter-promotional champion vs. champion matches, so let’s hope Natalya’s programmers stick the correct USB drive in her neck tonight so her robotic-ass promo references Alexa Bliss and not Carmella or something.

4. The two singles matches announced for tonight are AJ Styles vs. Sunil Singh and a rematch between Baron Corbin and Sin Cara. There is literally no reason to watch this show, is there?

5. Wait, there is! Breezango returns tonight with the cinematic tour de farce Fashion Dogs. Please make your pick in the comments below as to which WWE Superstar should get doused in gasoline and have their ear severed from their head.

+1 your favorite comments from tonight and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst column. Enjoy the show!