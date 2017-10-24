WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 10/24/17

Tonight, on the WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:
With Survivor Series rapidly approaching, things between Raw General Manager Kurt Angle and SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon seemed to be going great. But just as Angle was about to reveal the members of Raw’s Men’s Survivor Series Team, Shane-O-Mac led the Superstars of SmackDown into Team Red territory and took Raw #UnderSiege. The first salvo in the battle for brand supremacy was fired. Will Angle and Raw’s roster respond? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. In case you missed it, Smackdown invaded Raw last night. It was… not good. For a more in-depth analysis, read Brandon’s Best And Worst Of Raw, because hoo boy does he go in on it. But if you fell asleep before the end of Raw, don’t worry, because we’re almost surely going to get the exact same invasion angle tonight, only this time from Team Red. Hooray! (Hooray?)
2. In addition to Shane McMahon going all Sun Tzu on Kurt Angle, he also plans on addressing Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn tonight, who were very conspicuously absent in last night’s beatdown — maybe Reel Big Fish was in town and Zayn already had tickets before he got Shane’s memo? (Now all I want is a series of vignettes where Sami enthusiastically plays ska for Kevin, who just looks at him with disgust.)
3. The rest of the announced Survivor Series card features inter-promotional champion vs. champion matches, so let’s hope Natalya’s programmers stick the correct USB drive in her neck tonight so her robotic-ass promo references Alexa Bliss and not Carmella or something.
4. The two singles matches announced for tonight are AJ Styles vs. Sunil Singh and a rematch between Baron Corbin and Sin Cara. There is literally no reason to watch this show, is there?
5. Wait, there is! Breezango returns tonight with the cinematic tour de farce Fashion Dogs. Please make your pick in the comments below as to which WWE Superstar should get doused in gasoline and have their ear severed from their head.
+1 your favorite comments from tonight and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst column. Enjoy the show!
I hope the RAW invaders show up to find… nobody home… Let them poke around a little, get bored/frustrated and then start turning on each other. I’m convinced this whole state of affairs is more connected to the Rage Virus than the mumps.
While most of last night’s invasion made no sense a couple things stuck with me 1) Shane is so petty that a little bit of shit talking by Angle would definitely set him into full overcompensation mode 2) if they are going to have an exhibition fight between two “brands” who normally would never have anything against one another, at least the “siege” of Raw upped the stakes a bit. Like if before the all-star game the western all-stars invaded a game between two eastern teams and yelled shit at them the whole time, it might engender a bit of a rivalry in something that is essentially without stakes. To me, this is the Rasslin’ version of that 3) Babyface Becky unveiling her inner Bexagon Jr. and leading the charge against the Raw folks was delightful.
Instead of the expected Raw invasion, I wish they were smart enough to do a stealth-invasion type of thing. Like, sneaking up on guys walking down a hall and kidnapping them one by one Scooby-Doo style. Every time a door opens Ambrose shadow-monsters someone from the end of the line, Rollins jumps on top of folks without warning and stuffs them in the nearest closet, etc. Slowly Shane realizes he can’t find anyone anywhere and gets more and more creeped out.
But, you know. Invasion coming.
I sense a Raw invasion during the Fashion Files…
Ok, trying to stick with @this_aint_kayfabe’s power of positivity speech and look for the fun that might happen tonight….and it got my sparkle-senses tingling, we might get Alexa two nights in a row! And puppetmaster Bliss would probably rather wrestle Carmella than Natalya so she points her new weapon Asuka at Nattie, the Empress decapitated Nattie, Alexa grabs the briefcase from James, hands it to a surprised Carmella and bam, we just improved the champ vs champ match and upped the stakes for the 5v5 womens match.