WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 10/3/17

WWE Smackdown Live

Tonight on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

Even as SmackDown LIVE gears up for WWE Hell in a Cell this Sunday, bedlam threatens to come early when Commissioner Shane McMahon stands face-to-face tonight with his Hell in a Cell opponent, Kevin Owens. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Will Kevin Owens be able to stand up to a man who has done neck day and nothing else for the past 75 days? Will Owens turn pink and start sweating because he’s standing too close to Shane?

2. A Shinsuke Nakamura interview is supposed to start the show, so let’s hope it’s just Nakamura laughing at pictures of Jinder and making racist jokes while Akira Tozawa and Hideo Itami hop around overselling how funny it is.

3. The Fashion Police are back! Oh thank God

4. Baron Corbin is wrestling Tye Dillinger again, and The New Day and the Usos will have a “confrontation” before their match at Hell in a Cell. When did Smackdown become Raw again?

5. The final 30 minutes of the show will be Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan reenacting the ending to mother! with Sami Zayn in the Jennifer Lawrence role.

