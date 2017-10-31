WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 10/31/17

Tonight, on the WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:
SmackDown’s squad for Survivor Series will begin to take shape this Tuesday, as two huge qualifying matches will take place. Bobby Roode will square off against Dolph Ziggler in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match, and Shinsuke Nakamura will take on Kevin Owens. Who will join Randy Orton on Team SmackDown for a showdown with Raw at Survivor Series? Find out during Smackdown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. It’s Halloween! Typically, when an episode of Raw or Smackdown falls on a holiday, nothing important happens, because no one is watching. However, that appears to be changing for tonight. Well, sort of: We are getting Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in the battle of former NXT Champions to find out who gets to be Randy Orton’s partner at Survivor Series (let’s be honest: That ain’t much of a prize).
2. We’re also getting the presumed blowoff of the wholly underwhelming Dolph Ziggler/Bobby Roode feud (feuude?), and it’s going to be a two-out-of-three falls match. Because when I look at Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler, I say to myself, “You know what will make this better? A half-hour of wrestling, instead of 10 minutes.” Woof.
3. The other two matches announced for tonight are AJ Styles vs. Samir Singh and another rematch between Baron Corbin and Sin Cara. Yes, both of these matches happened last week (only with a different Singh brother). See if you can predict the outcome in the comments below!
4. At least we’re getting another installment of the Fashion Files tonight, this one a surprisingly Stranger Things parody. I’m one of the few people who haven’t seen season two yet, so if they were ever hoping to turn Breezango heel in my eyes, they would spoil this season’s ending. (Note to WWE Creative: Please do not spoil this season’s ending. Second note to WWE Creative: Please never turn Breezango heel ever again.)
5. Oh, right, there’s this whole #UnderSiege business from last week that still hasn’t gotten a payoff on Smackdown. Will we see an invasion of Raw talent tonight, or was Daniel Bryan being chokeslammed by Kane on Raw last night the receipt? Tune in to find out, but only after you’ve already gotten a bag full of Fun Size Snickers and Kit-Kats from your neighbors first.
+1 your favorite comments from tonight and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst column. Enjoy the show!
No! When Chrisley Knows Best moves to Thursdays, will it still advertise during SmackDown?!?
Why is Shane wrestling again?
So the Raw men’s team is going to be absurdly better than SDL’s isn’t it?
But shane is somehow still going to win. You think after Roman almost killed him last year he’d take a hint.
They have Braun. Just stopping there, yes.
Is there ANYONE who watches Smackdown especially in the Jinder Mahal era who doesn’t also watch or at least follow Raw to some degree?
WHy is Shane always doing Ducklips?
That record scratch is so cartoony. …Perfect for Ziggler.
Bobby Roo better win this, because I long for his eventual backing down from the face-to-face confrontation between himself and Braun Strowman during the RAW v. SmackDown match….You know you want it, too.
Ziggler should have come out first and done Roode’s entrance. Dolph Ziggler is bad at trolling.
So Team Smackdown is going to be Shane,OrtonRoode/Ziggler/Owens/Nakamura, and presumably one of The New Day. That is not very good.
AJ still needs something to do.
“Why is Shane still talking get him outta here!”
*Ziggler’s music hits then stops*
I hope you’re happy, everyone
Now he’s stealing R-Truth’s old heel theme!
THAT how you do it, production team! Time those graphics right!
That black and white robe tho is hot fire.
Can we just have Brock, Joe, and Braun take on the entire SmackDown roster? I’d be down with that.
Would watch
“The following contest is scheduled for one fall!”
::match was advertised as a 2 out of 3 Falls::
Wishful thinking there, Greg?
I thought this was 2 out of 3 falls?
Current Survior Series Captain Power Rankings:
1. Kurt Angle
2. Becky Lynch
3. Alicia Fox
123124. Shane McMahon
+1 and so much more.
+1 Alicia is the top.
I muted cuz Shane was boring the shit out of me, what is everyone yelling about
Because unlike Stephanie he has a penis and can get into the male main event matches. Because believe you me, if Stephanie was Stephen McMahon his ass would have Deebo’d Kurt Angle’s ass and been captain himself. You KNOW I’m Right.
uuuuugh whyyyy
Shane is captain of SDL SS Team.
Shane kept it under nine minutes and then threw it straight to Bobby Roode. Actually nicely done. He got his shit in and got out.
Hell yeah! I get my King of the Ring 2001 rematch!
And the crowd goes mild.
All this for Kurt vs Shane. Really?
No Shane…no…NO.
FUCK. YOU. SHANE.
Maybe Kane was pissed at Bryan for sending him to Raw and not telling him why?
What were they supposed to do? Not put an injured man on a stretcher?
I fucking nailed it. Fuck you, WWE.
FALSE FLAG!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!11
That’s Daniel’s fault for not yelling at Siri to speed dial Dr. Shelby
I mean, this would legitimately make sense if the people were legitimately picking to go to Smackdown, or Raw, and not just “Hey, a WWE show is happening at the arena downtown.”
criminy, is he still talking?
“I want to thank the entire roster who comes out and busts their butts every night. We all have heart. Except for Kevin Owens because I hate his stupid face.” –Shane
“We started off great at SDL. We then made Natalya & Jinder Mahal champions and couldn’t figure out why people were complaining SDL isn’t as good as before”
+1
+1
+1
Can we just get the Shane v. Stephanie w/ Vince as special referee as a Mania match with the winner getting control of the whole organization. Then, two months later, it will be like it never happened.
That’s going to be a must see surivior series match.
It’s also leading to the eventual Trios match between Shane’s kids vs. Step & Hunter’s kids in 15 years.
+1
It’s all leading to the eventual Shane v. Triple H match
Now that Strowman is on Team Raw and presumably Asuka is too, how the hell is Smackdown going to win either Survivors Series match?
They’ll put Bray on the Raw team to even the odds.
Shane is just not very good at talking.
…why is Shane McMahon talking and why is Sami Zayn not kicking his face into the crowd?
“Yes, unfortunately, the witch is back.”
Shane McMahon, the voice of the voiceless.
I guess the Royal Rumble doesn’t count as Raw going up against SDL?
a) Logic isn’t welcome here.
b) The Rumble is every man for himself. Not representing a brand, necessarily.
The answer is simple, this is a wrestling show.
I found Waldo!
“I saw what happened to Daniel last night on Raw, but instead of paying attention to the context, I am going to blame Angle and the entire Raw roster for it, because a McMahon gotta McManon.” – Shane
+1
Tom Phillips is back. So that happened.
Daniel Valentin. Puerto Rico. We’re still waiting for you Brother.
Perpetual fist bump
*points*
Point to PR
The Road Dogg DX Invasion interview with Renee earlier on YouTube was pretty good.
Ready for SmackDown: Halloween Havoc
+1
Looking forward to Shane yelling at Daniel for the first 20 minutes
King of Strong Style v King of Strong Family Values.
