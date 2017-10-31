WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 10/31/17

10.31.17

Via YouTube

You know, wasteland stuff.

Tonight, on the WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread:

SmackDown’s squad for Survivor Series will begin to take shape this Tuesday, as two huge qualifying matches will take place. Bobby Roode will square off against Dolph Ziggler in a 2-out-of-3 Falls Match, and Shinsuke Nakamura will take on Kevin Owens. Who will join Randy Orton on Team SmackDown for a showdown with Raw at Survivor Series? Find out during Smackdown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network! (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. It’s Halloween! Typically, when an episode of Raw or Smackdown falls on a holiday, nothing important happens, because no one is watching. However, that appears to be changing for tonight. Well, sort of: We are getting Kevin Owens vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in the battle of former NXT Champions to find out who gets to be Randy Orton’s partner at Survivor Series (let’s be honest: That ain’t much of a prize).

2. We’re also getting the presumed blowoff of the wholly underwhelming Dolph Ziggler/Bobby Roode feud (feuude?), and it’s going to be a two-out-of-three falls match. Because when I look at Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler, I say to myself, “You know what will make this better? A half-hour of wrestling, instead of 10 minutes.” Woof.

3. The other two matches announced for tonight are AJ Styles vs. Samir Singh and another rematch between Baron Corbin and Sin Cara. Yes, both of these matches happened last week (only with a different Singh brother). See if you can predict the outcome in the comments below!

4. At least we’re getting another installment of the Fashion Files tonight, this one a surprisingly Stranger Things parody. I’m one of the few people who haven’t seen season two yet, so if they were ever hoping to turn Breezango heel in my eyes, they would spoil this season’s ending. (Note to WWE Creative: Please do not spoil this season’s ending. Second note to WWE Creative: Please never turn Breezango heel ever again.)

5. Oh, right, there’s this whole #UnderSiege business from last week that still hasn’t gotten a payoff on Smackdown. Will we see an invasion of Raw talent tonight, or was Daniel Bryan being chokeslammed by Kane on Raw last night the receipt? Tune in to find out, but only after you’ve already gotten a bag full of Fun Size Snickers and Kit-Kats from your neighbors first.

+1 your favorite comments from tonight and we’ll put 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst column. Enjoy the show!

