WWE Smackdown Live Viewers Are Holding Steady

This week’s WWE Raw pulled out all the stops … or at least all the Balls. The LaVar Ball clan was the focus of a MizTV installment on Monday night and … things didn’t go quite as planned. Or maybe they did. Who the hell can even tell the difference? Anyway, social media and website views and Google trends and whatever else went nuclear over the segment, but the end result was that Raw’s ratings were actually down from last week.

So how would Smackdown Live fare in the second week of a post-NBA world? The unexciting answer is: fine. Just fine. Pretty much exactly the same as last week, when the show pulled a strong viewership because fans were livid about the result of the first women’s Money in the Bank match and wanted to see what the fallout would be. The answer is a negligible drop in the demographic ratings, and a tiny increase in raw viewers.

ShowBuzzDaily, as always, reports that Smackdown was Tuesday’s No. 1 show on cable, and the two-hour average was 2.603 million viewers, which is up from last week’s 2.597 million. Meanwhile, over in the all-important 18-49 age demographic, there was a very slight dip to 0.83, down from 0.85.

Overall, though, this is great news for the blue brand, which continues to be much more solid from week to week than Raw, albeit with a smaller total viewership.