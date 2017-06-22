WWE Smackdown Live Also Got A Big Ratings Bump This Week

YouTube

Hey, maybe the NBA and NHL postseasons being over was a good thing for all of pro wrestling, and not just for the WWE Raw ratings! Or maybe it’s possible that the finish of the women’s Money in the Bank match pissed everyone off so bad that they felt compelled to watch. Or MAYBE everyone was excited about the return of general manager Daniel Bryan!

Well, whatever combination of factors were involved, the end result was that Raw wasn’t the only WWE show that saw a massive ratings boost this week. Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown Live also experienced a bump of over a half-million more viewers than the previous week, and the demographic rating from the 18-45 age range was up from last week’s 0.63 to 0.85. (That’s good.)

The two-hour show averaged 2.597 million viewers, which is its largest viewership since two weeks after WrestleMania, way back in April. ShowBuzz Daily also notes that the show was the No. 1 cable program for the evening,

The big jump in ratings is a positive sign across the board for WWE, and they have two solid months to build to SummerSlam with no direct sports competition on Monday and Tuesday nights. It looks like the company is set to have a healthy summer before McGregor vs. Mayweather and then the NFL return to break television executives’ hearts.