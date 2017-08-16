WWE Smackdown Live Results 8/15/17

Twitter

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for the August 15, 2017, episode. The show was headlined by the First Time Ever™ match between John Cena and Jinder Mahal, as well as AJ Styles apologizing to Shane McMahon, a non-title SummerSlam match done early, and more.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

– The show opened with Jinder Mahal celebrating Indian Independence Day with singing and dancing. Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted, and promised to defeat Mahal at SummerSlam.

1. Natalya defeated Becky Lynch. Naomi was on commentary. Natalya won by submission with a Sharpshooter. After the match, Natalya continued to attack Lynch until Naomi ran her off.

2. Rusev vs. Chad Gable ended in a double count-out when Rusev wouldn’t stop attacking Gable on the outside. After the match, Randy Orton interrupted a Rusev promo with an RKO from out of nowhere.

– AJ Styles attempted to apologize to Shane McMahon. Kevin Owens interrupted, and when Styles and Owens almost came to blows, McMahon stopped Styles. Owens tried to superkick Styles, but Styles ducked, and Owens hit Shane.

3. The Usos defeated The New Day. The Usos won a non-title match after a double superkick on Kofi Kingston.

4. John Cena defeated Jinder Mahal by disqualification when Baron Corbin attacked Cena. Cena appeared to have the match won with an Attitude Adjustment off the ropes, so Corbin tried to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase.

5. WWE Championship Match: Jinder Mahal (c) defeated Baron Corbin. Cena distracted Corbin, allowing Mahal to immediately win with a roll-up.