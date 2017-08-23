WWE Smackdown Live Results 8/22/17

YouTube

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for August 22, 2017. The show featured all the Smackdown-related fallout from SummerSlam, including a couple of big debuts and a rematch for the United States Championship.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown column.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

— The show opened with AJ Styles coming to the ring and announcing he’s reinstating the United States Open Challenge. Kevin Owens came out and complained that Shane McMahon screwed him at SummerSlam. McMahon came out and protested, but Owens continued to complain until Styles granted him a rematch for tonight, with the stipulation that Owens gets to pick the referee. Styles was confident he will be able to beat Owens no matter who he picks. Shane said this would be Owens’ last shot at the United States title while Styles is champion.

— Aiden English sang himself to the ring, but was interrupted by the debut of Bobby Roode.

1. Bobby Roode defeated Aiden English. Roode hit the Glorious DDT and got the pinfall. After the match, Renee Young interviewed Roode in the ring. He said Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan capitalized on getting the hottest free agent in sports entertainment, and said that Smackdown Live is now glorious.

— Backstage, Chad Gable met with Daniel Bryan. Bryan said he made a deal for Gable to get a new tag team partner after sending Jason Jordan to Raw. Shelton Benjamin made his return to Smackdown Live, and the team of Gable and Benjamin will debut next week.

2. The Usos defeated Hype Bros. This was a non-title match. Jimmy Uso hit a superkick on Zack Ryder to get the pin. The champs cut another promo on the New Day after the match.

3. Handicap Match: Shinsuke Nakamura defeated the Singh Brothers. Nakamura got one of the Singhs to tap out to a triangle choke. Jinder Mahal jumped Nakamura after the match, but Nakamura quickly turned the tables and hit Mahal with the Kinshasa to lay him out.

— Natalya came to the ring and said this is her time, and she will bring honor a respectability back to the women’s title. Carmella and James Ellsworth came out and reminded Natalya that while this might be her time, she’s on Carmella’s clock.