WWE Smackdown Live Results 8/8/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for August 8, 2017. The show was headlined by a “grudge match” between Randy Orton and Jinder Mahal, as well as Money in the Bank winner Carmella challenging the Smackdown Women’s Champion without having to actually cash in.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

– The show opened with a John Cena promo about his loss to Shinsuke Nakamura. Baron Corbin interrupted, which set up Cena vs. Corbin at SummerSlam.

1. The Usos defeated Tye Dillinger and Sami Zayn. Jimmy Uso made Tye Dillinger submit to a Tequila Sunrise. After the match, New Day jumped the Usos.

– Arn Anderson appeared on the Fashion Files, admitting that he destroyed Fandango’s horse “Tully” because he should’ve named it “Arn.”

2. Charlotte defeated Lana. Charlotte won the match after a big boot and the Figure-Eight.

– Shane McMahon discussed the controversy between AJ Styles and Kevin Owens in a segment that ended with Styles trying to Pele Kick Owens and accidentally hitting McMahon.

3. Carmella defeated Naomi. Carmella won the non-title match after James Ellsworth returned and interfered.

4. Randy Orton defeated Jinder Mahal. Another non-title loss for a champion, as Orton was able to counter a Khallas into an RKO to win the match. Just as the show was going off the air, Rusev attacked Orton.