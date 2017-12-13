WWE Smackdown Live Results 12/12/17

WWE Smackdown Live

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for December 12, 2017. The show was headlined by Kevin Owens taking on Shinsuke Nakamura one-on-one, as well as the Clash of Champions pay-per-view card being filled out.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

– The Singh Brothers tried to convince AJ Styles that they were done with Jinder Mahal and wanted to be in his corner at Clash of Champions. Styles didn’t fall for it, and beat them up. Jinder seethed.

1. Charlotte Flair defeated Ruby Riott. Flair won by disqualification when Natalya attacked her. The Riott Squad attacked Flair 3-on-1 until a returning Naomi made the save. The Riott Squad tried to escape, but were attacked from behind by Tamina, Lana and Carmella.

2. Dolph Ziggler defeated Baron Corbin. Ziggler won (I guess?) by disqualification when Bobby Roode interfered. Roode hit the Glorious DDT on both men.

3. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated enhancement talent. Their opponents were Colin Delaney (of WWE ECW fame) and current Chikara Grand Champion Juna Francisco de Coronado. The Bludgeon Brothers will face Breezango at Clash of Champions.

– Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn tried to “occupy Smackdown” with the “Yep Movement.” Daniel Bryan announced he would be the second special guest referee for their tag team match at Clash of Champions.

4. Aiden English and Rusev defeated The Usos. English won the match for his team after Rusev connected with a superkick.

– Mojo Rawley vs. Zack Ryder will take place on the Clash of Champions kickoff.

5. Kevin Owens defeated Shinsuke Nakamura. The referee was knocked out, so Daniel Bryan took his place. Sami Zayn caused a distraction, allowing Owens to defeat Nakamura with a pop-up powerbomb.