WWE Smackdown Live Results 12/19/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for December 19, 2017. The show was headlined by a six-man tag team match pitting Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles against Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

– The show opened with Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon arguing about what happened at Clash of Champions. Bryan said he wanted to keep Shane from becoming “Mr. McMahon.” Shane said he trusts Bryan implicitly and wished him good luck running the show.

1. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin defeated Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos. This was a non-title match. Gable and Benjamin won the match with their clothesline off the ropes/powerbomb combo.

2. Naomi and Charlotte Flair defeated Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan. Naomi pinned Logan after a Rear View.

– Dolph Ziggler held a celebration for his United States Championship win, showing clips of all his previous title wins before leaving the title belt in the ring and walking away.

3. New Day defeated Rusev and Aiden English. Xavier Woods was dressed as a reindeer, Kofi Kingston was the gingerbread man, Rusev was “Rusev Claus” and Aiden English was a snowman. New Day won the match after slamming English’s face into a plate of pancakes (with whipped cream) and hitting an elbow drop from the top rope.

4. AJ Styles, Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Nakamura pinned Zayn after a Kinshasa.

