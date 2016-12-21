WWE Smackdown Live Results 12/20/16

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for December 20, 2016. The show featured new No. 1 contenders to the tag titles (again), and the long-awaited WWE Championship match between AJ Styles and James Ellsworth.
WWE Smackdown Live Results:
1. WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) defeated James Ellsworth. Styles quickly hit his strikes combo and pinned Ellsworth with ease.
— After the match, Styles battered Ellsworth all around ringside. When he was done, he grabbed the microphone and said he was moving on to bigger and better things for 2017. Dolph Ziggler came out and said he would do anything to get the WWE Championship. Then Baron Corbin came out and got in Ziggler’s face. Corbin says he deserves the opportunity, not Ziggler. He attacked Ziggler and hit him with the End of Days.
2. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz (c) defeated Apollo Crews. Maryse got tossed from ringside, but Miz still managed to rake the eyes and hit the Skull Crushing Finale for the pinfall victory.
— Natalya, Nikki Bella, and Carmella all came out to talk to each other. Natalya chased Carmella off, then admitted she attacked Nikki, and that she’s always despised her.
3. Dean Ambrose defeated Luke Harper. Ambrose managed to get a flash pin with a La Magistral cradle. Immediately after the match, Ambrose was jumped by Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton.
— Wyatt and Orton hit their Sister Abigail/RKO finisher on Ambrose, then teleported out of the ring. The Miz and Maryse came to the ring, and Miz hit the Skull Crushing Finale on Ambrose.
4. La Luchadora defeated Alexa Bliss. This was a non-title match. La Luchadora got Bliss to tap out to the Disarmer, then took off her mask to reveal herself as Becky Lynch.
5. Mojo Rawley defeated Curt Hawkins. Ryan Phillippe was on commentary for this match. Rawley won by pinfall after a running punch in the corner.
6. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler ended in a double count-out. This was a match for the right to face AJ Styles for the WWE Championship next week. Styles sat in on commentary, and near the end of the match, Corbin tossed Ziggler into Styles. Both men got counted out.
— After the match, Styles attacked both Ziggler and Corbin with a chair. Daniel Bryan came out to announce a Triple Threat match for the WWE Championship next week between the three men.
I don’t watch, but I read about WWE stuff… how the hell did Ellsworth earn a championship match?
Shockingly enough, through “beating the Champion in non-title matches” and then he got too full of himself and well…
When Shane offered Ellsworth a contract, AJ interrupted and said Ellsworth didn’t deserve a contract so they agreed to a ladder match and hanging above the ring was Ellsworth’s contract and a contract for a title match. If AJ won, Ellsworth was gone but Dean helped Ellsworth win so he got both contracts
Not really sure I understand how all of this works with titles. Ziggler won a chance to face Styles, but Corbin didn’t like that so they fought, and now Corbin ALSO gets a chance for the championship? K.
Ziggler offered to put his #1 contender status on the line in order to get the one on one match with Baron Corbin. Since neither man one the #1 contender match, they both get the title shot.
@Mr. Bliss thanks, I honestly didn’t catch that .
I wanted it to be Rikishi that attacked Nikki
He did it for the people.
Carlito hired Jesus to stab Nikki at a nightclub.
So…where was the part about the new #1 contenders for the tag titles?
I imagine it got pushed. Probably next week. There’s no more PPVs until the Rumble, so they have time to build there.
4 way match next week for them. Usos, Alpha, Slater/Rhyno, Wyatts.
They killed that and decided to just do a 4 team elimination title match instead. I’m bummed that Tyler breeze didn’t get to compete for the title shot.
So what’s the endgame with the Renee – Miz “You’re sleeping with him” bit?
The Miz vs. Dean Ambrose, IC Title feud. I thought that was obvious, no?
@KevCon – Sorry, that is clear.
It’s more like “Is Renee going to wrestle Maryse?”, “Is Renee leaving the booth for a more active role?” and “Oh God are they making her a ‘Diva;?”
No worries. Those last few questions, I understand. I can’t see Rene getting in the ring, especially against Maryse, given she hasn’t wrestled a match since she’s come back. At most, I can see them doing a tag match that might involve a pull apart. I guess they’re playing up Rene/Dean’s relationship now that it’s been featured on Total Diva’s. If anything, it’s just a different route for an IC Title feud, which can only be a good thing. It might even humanize Dean a little bit, from careless goofball, to slightly less careless goofball.
So SDL can get me intrigued with a Natalya/Nikki feud, yet RAW has Bayley/Charlotte and I got nothing. This is almost embarrassing.
It’s like that time Bayley/Eva Marie on NXT was a well put together story match which was better than the main roster having the other three horsewomen and having them run in circles in meaningless tags.
Yep, just what we needed: Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler part XXVIII. Meanwhile, Bobby Roode, Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura, Tye Dillinger, Andrade Almas, Roderick Strong, Eric Young, The Revival, and DIY are sitting around tugging on their own dicks in Florida.
Pretty sure it’s the Full Sail crowd that’s doing that.
Anyone else shocked by that La Luchadora reveal???
Was hoping it would be El Dandy
Was that the best mask and outfit they could find ???
And is there anyone in back who can design an outfit for Nia that does not make her look like a rainbow Brite orca
I am infinitely more hyped for next week’s SDL than I have been for any RAW PPV’s, which is embarrassing.
I’m also very happy to see Corbin getting a rub with the main eventers. The guy deserves to get a look in. Match should be great too. I wonder if we’ll get the Deadman’s appearance after the match to set up a RR title shot against Styles.
Why the embarrassment? SDL is definitely outworking RAW (and their PPVs, which seem to be overblown episodes of their Monday night show) by a landslide lately and is much more entertaining. Embarrassing for RAW maybe?
The continual rise of Corbin is a big part of my SDL enjoyment, too.