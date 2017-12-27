WWE Smackdown Live Results 12/26/17

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for December 26, 2017. The show was headlined by AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens, plus the announcement of a United States Championship tournament.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

– The show opened with Daniel Bryan in the ring, announcing that following Dolph Ziggler vacating the United States Championship, a tournament to determine a new champion would begin tonight. He was interrupted by Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable, Rusev and Aiden English, and the New Day, who all said they wanted another shot at the tag titles. Bryan made an impromptu Triple Threat match to determine new No. 1 contenders.

1. Smackdown Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender Triple Threat Match: Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin defeated Rusev and Aiden English and the New Day. The Usos sat in on on commentary for this match. Gable pinned Big E after a bulldog off the top rope.

2. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated The Fashion Police. The Bludgeon Brothers won by disqualification after the Ascension ran in to save the Fashion Police from a continued beatdown.

3. Ruby Riott defeated Naomi. Naomi was distracted by the Riott Squad, leading to Riott kicking her in the head and scoring the pinfall victory.

— After the match, the Riott Squad began beating Naomi down before the rest of the Smackdown women’s locker room came out to even the score.