WWE Smackdown Live Results 12/5/17

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for December 5, 2017. The show featured a match between Sami Zayn and Randy Orton, a women’s lumberjack match, and some more pieces put in place for the upcoming Clash of Champions pay-per-view.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

— The show opened with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens bragging about outsmarting Shane McMahon last week. While Zayn was gloating on the ramp, Randy Orton hit Owens with an RKO out of nowhere. Shane McMahon denied having a personal agenda against Zayn and Owens, and put them in a tag team match at Clash of Champions against Orton and a partner of his choosing, and put Zayn in a match against Orton in the main event, with Owens handcuffed to the ring ropes.

1. Rusev and Aiden English defeated The New Day. Rusev knocked Kofi Kingston off the ropes when Kofi attempted a springboard, then hit a side kick to the back of the head and got the pin.

2. The Bludgeron Brothers defeated Adam James and Josh Carr. The Bludgeon Brothers hit their finisher and got the pin.