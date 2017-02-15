WWE Smackdown Live Results 2/14/17

WWE.com

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for February 14, 2017. The first show following the Elimination Chamber featured a huge triple threat match for the WWE Championship, and Mickie James getting a rematch against Becky Lynch.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— The show opened with a full recap of everything that happened at Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, followed by Bray Wyatt’s first in-arena entrance as WWE Champion. He said he has the whole world in his hands now and he always knew this day would come. John Cena eventually came out and took issue with the fans chanting “You deserve it,” because no one deserves anything, they earn what they get. Cena said since everyone’s excited, why doesn’t Bray start earning it right now.

AJ Styles interrupted and said if he thinks Cena is getting his rematch before Styles, he’s wrong. Styles accused Cena of always jumping the line, but then changed his mind and said this isn’t about Cena, this is about AJ Styles. He said he’s beaten Cena several times, and he knows he can beat Bray, so he wants his one-on-one rematch for the WWE title right now. That brought out Daniel Bryan, who said it’s a conundrum, because both Styles and Cena are owed a WWE Championship rematch, and WWE promised the live crowd a championship match, so it will be John Cena vs. AJ Styles vs. Bray Wyatt in a triple threat main event match.

1. American Alpha defeated The Ascension. Jason Jordan knocked Konnor out of the ring with a Pounce, allowing American Alpha to hit the Grand Amplitude on Viktor to get the pin.

— After the match, the Usos appeared on the TitanTron and said that feeling that someone is coming for American Alpha’s titles isn’t paranoia, it’s the Usos.

— Dean Ambrose was backstage looking for Baron Corbin, and ran into James Ellsworth and Carmella. Ambrose told Ellsworth that Carmella is just using him, and Carmella demanded Ellsworth stick up for her. Daniel Bryan showed up and Ambrose asked for a match against Ellsworth, which Bryan granted.

— After the commercial, Ellsworth and Carmella were in the ring and Ellsworth hyped Carmella. Ambrose’s music hit, but Ambrose didn’t come out. Finally Baron Corbin appears, dragging Ambrose. Ambrose tried to fight back, but Corbin put him through a production table with a Deep Six. Corbin left while officials tended to Ambrose.

— Natalya and Nikki Bella got in a pull-apart brawl backstage and Daniel Bryan got fed up with it, announcing a Falls Count Anywhere match between the two of them for next week.

2. Mickie James defeated Becky Lynch. James faked an arm injury, and the referee backed Lynch off, but Mickie kicked her in the head and got the pin.

— Renee Young welcomed new Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi to the ring. Naomi said she suffered a knee injury during her ring entrance on Sunday, but she’s fought through worse before, and nothing is taking the title away from her. Alexa Bliss came to the ring and said Naomi got lucky on Sunday. Alexa said she’s in a good mood, so she’s going to give Naomi one week to decide whether to give her back her title, or she’ll beat her up and take it.

3. Triple Threat Match for the WWE Championship: Bray Wyatt (c) defeated AJ Styles and John Cena. During Bray Wyatt’s entrance, Luke Harper appeared and beat him down viciously before the match could even get started. Styles went for a Phenomenal Forearm on Cena, but got knocked off the top rope. Cena turned around into a Sister Abigail from Wyatt, which got the pin.

— After the match, Randy Orton interrupted Wyatt’s celebration and made his way to ringside. He grabbed a microphone and got in the ring, face-to-face with Wyatt. He said although he won the Royal Rumble, since Wyatt is the master and he is the servant, he refuses his match at WrestleMania and pledges his allegiance to Bray Wyatt. Then he handed the microphone to Bray and got on his knees, bowing to him. Wyatt told him he now has the keys to the kingdom. The two posed together to end the show.