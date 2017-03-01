WWE Smackdown Live Results 2/28/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for February 28, 2017. The show featured a 2-out-of-3 falls match between rivals Becky Lynch and Mickie James, and a No. 1 contender’s match for Bray Wyatt’s WWE Championship.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— The show opens with Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon watching footage of last week’s battle royal finish backstage. AJ Styles walked up and said that if you look at it from a better angle, he was the clear winner. Bryan said his match against Luke Harper is still on for tonight. AJ protested, not knowing Harper has joined them backstage. AJ stalked off while Harper thanked Bryan and Shane for the match.

— Miz and Maryse came out to the ring to kick off this week’s episode of Miz TV. As Miz was about to announce his guest, he was interrupted by John Cena. Miz called for Cena’s mic to be cut, saying that this was supposed to be a special episode and he has ten years of frustration to get off his chest. Miz said that Cena is jealous of him, and a hypocrite for railing on the Rock for going to Hollywood and now Cena is doing the same things. Cena said that Miz has just stolen gimmicks and moves to get ahead, and is just a dude dressed up as another dude, playing another dude. As Cena went to leave after their back and forth, Maryse cut him off and started berating him. Nikki Bella’s came out, causing Miz and Maryse to retreat into the crowd.

1. 2-out-of-3 Falls Match: Becky Lynch defeated Mickie James.Mickie James scored the first fall with a DDT. Lynch scored her first fall with a surprise roll-up. Lynch almost had her second, but Alexa Bliss came out to distract the referee. Using the distraction, Mickie tried to go after Becky but ended up hitting Alexa off the apron. Mickie tried to recover by rolling up Becky, but she was able to counter and ultimately tap Mickie out with the Disarm Her for her second fall and the win.

2. AJ Styles defeated Luke Harper. Styles pinned Harper for the win, but his foot was on the ropes. As Styles celebrated, Shane McMahon came out to restart the match. Styles picked up the win legitimately after a springboard 450 from the top rope and will face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania.

— Dean Ambrose and Curt Hawkins were set to have a match, but Ambrose hit Hawkins with Dirty Deeds before the bell even rang. Then he grabbed the microphone and called out Baron Corbin. Corbin appeared on the Titantron, refusing to fight Dean tonight.

3. Chairs Match: Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews. Crews caught his throat on a steel chair after a drop toehold from Ziggler. Ziggler gave Crews an Atomic Drop onto the same chair, and then pinned him for the win.

— Bray Wyatt came out for his invocation to the WWE Universe. He was joined by Randy Orton (at the Wyatt Family compound) on the Titantron. Orton and Bray exhanged spooky words. Then, Randy explained this isn’t his world, and he never was. He then said that Sister Abigail lies beneath his feet, and he’s going to burn the spirit of Sister Abigail to death and watch Bray die with her. He grabbed a gas can and started pouring gasoline all over Wyatt’s spooky rocking chair shed while shouting that he’s coming for Bray and his title at WrestleMania. Back in the arena, Wyatt went apoplectic, then sank to the ground rocking back and forth as the shed burned.