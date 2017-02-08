WWE Smackdown Live Results 2/7/17

WWE.com

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for February 7, 2017. The go-home show for Elimination Chamber featured a huge tag team match, and a John Cena vs. Randy Orton non-title bout.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— The show opened with Daniel Bryan coming out to address his hometown Seattle crowd. He talked about being retired for a year, and that while things haven’t gone how he wanted, he is grateful for everything. The Miz and Maryse came out to run down Bryan and say that he’ll win Elimination Chamber. He was interrupted by Baron Corbin, who told Miz to shut up. Miz hid behing Maryse, and Dean Ambrose came to the ring and spoke his piece about Elimination Chamber. He was followed by AJ Styles. They all bickered until Daniel Bryan made a Fatal 4-Way match between them as a preview for Sunday’s PPV.

1. Fatal 4-Way Match: Baron Corbin defeated AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose and The Miz. Styles hit the Phenomenal Forearm on Miz, but Maryse pulled Miz out of the ring before Styles could get the three-count. Corbin then hit Styles with the End of Days and got the pin.

— In a spooky Wyatt room, Luke Harper said that he would eliminate Randy Orton at Elimination Chamber.

— Tom Phillips moderated an interview with Natalya and Nikki Bella, who were in separate locations. Nikki got disgusted and left.

2. Apollo Crews defeated Dolph Ziggler. Crews blocked a superkick and rolled up Ziggler for the surprise pin.

— After the match, Ziggler attacked Crews from behind, then hit him with a steel chair. He continued the attack until Kalisto ran in. Ziggler managed to crotch Kalisto on the top rope, then hit both men with the chair again. He left them lying and walked to the back. Backstage, Daniel Bryan made it official that Ziggler would face both men in a handicap match at Elimination Chamber.

— In the ring, Renee Young hosted the first dual contract signing for Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi and Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber. The four women badmouthed each other and signed their contracts, then the affair broke down into a fight, ending with Naomi and Becky running off Alexa and Becky.

3. The Ascension, The Vaudevillains and the Usos defeated American Alpha, Rhyno and Heath Slater and Breezango. Rhyno hit Konnor with a Gore, but then Viktor hit Rhyno with a diving knee off the middle rope to get the pin.

4. John Cena defeated Randy Orton. The referee got bumped and did not see Orton tap out to the STF. Bray Wyatt and Orton then beat down Cena and Wyatt hit the Sister Abigail on Cena. Luke Harper then came to the ring and stared down Wyatt. Wyatt told him to leave, but Harper hit him with the discus lariat. Orton tried to RKO Harper, but Harper shoved him off into an AA from Cena, which got the pin.