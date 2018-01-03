WWE Smackdown Live Results 1/2/18

WWE Smackdown Live

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for January 2, 2018. The first Smackdown Live of the year was headlined by WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn, as well as a Smackdown Tag Team Championship match.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

– Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon argued again. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn is announced as the night’s main event, with Kevin Owens, Shane and Daniel all at ringside.

1. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) defeated Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable. Gable and Benjamin won the match with their powerbomb/clothesline combo, but the match was restarted when it was revealed the wrong Uso was pinned and Shelton was actually the legal man. The Usos won the restarted match with a splash.

– The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Breezango didn’t happen. The Brothers attacked Breezango before the bell. The Ascension made the save, so the Bludgeon Brothers beat them up, too.

2. United States Championship Tournament Match: Xavier Woods defeated Aiden English. Woods pinned English with a springboard elbow drop.

3. The Riott Squad defeated Carmella, Natalya and Tamina. Sarah Logan pinned Tamina. After the match, the Riott Squad cut a promo about how they’re real and will win the Royal Rumble. They were interrupted by Charlotte Flair, Naomi and a returning Becky Lynch, who charged the ring and attacked the Squad.

4. Sami Zayn defeated WWE Champion AJ Styles. Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon came to blows at ringside, causing McMahon to order the referee to throw out Owens. Daniel Bryan suggested that if Owens was being ejected, Shane should be ejected too. In the confusion, Zayn took advantage of the distraction and hit a Helluva Kick to win the match.

After the match, AJ Styles asked for a handicap match against Zayn and Owens. Daniel Bryan agreed and made the WWE Championship match for Royal Rumble a handicap match.