WWE Smackdown Live Results 1/24/17

WWE.com

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for January 24, 2017. The final main roster show before Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view featured a match between two members of the Wyatt Family, and a lumberjack match for the Intercontinental Championship.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— The show opened with The Miz storming up to Daniel Bryan backstage, upset that he and Maryse don’t have a private dressing room. To make it up to him, Bryan gives him an Intercontinental Championship rematch against Dean Amrose tonight. Miz requests it be made no disqualification, but Bryan makes it a lumberjack match instead.

1. Randy Orton defeated Luke Harper. Bray Wyatt watched from his rocking chair at ringside. Orton finally managed to hit the RKO and get the win.

— After the match, Wyatt got in the ring and shook hands with Orton. He offered Harper a hand, helped him up, embraced him, and then give him the Sister Abigail. Orton and Wyatt left Harper in the ring and departed together.

— Mickie James came to the ring for an interview with Renee Young. She explained her actions from last week, saying that she may have been gone from WWE, but she never stopped watching. She’s tired of everyone saying they’re the women’s revolution and forgetting her accomplishments. She says Alexa Bliss was the only one who remembered her, and thanks to Alexa, she’s here to teach everyone a lesson. Becky Lynch came to the ring and chased James, but Bliss suckerpunched Lynch from the crowd and she and Mickie beat Lynch down in the ring.

— Carmella and James Ellsworth went on their shopping spree, and she gave him a wardrobe makeover that made him look a lot like Carmella herself.

2. Mojo Rawley won a Battle Royal for a spot in the Royal Rumble. Baron Corbin sat in on commentary for this match. The participants were Breezango, The Ascension, Heath Slater and Rhyno, the Vaudevillains, and Curt Hawkins. Rawley won by last eliminating both Fandango and Tyler Breeze.

— AJ Styles came to the ring and complained about his placement on the Royal Rumble poster, then called out John Cena. Cena came out and Styles complained about what Cena said about him on Today, and said that he’s been in charge since Cena has been gone, and nobody missed him. He called Cena a sorry excuse for a wrestler, and asked what he has to do to earn Cena’s respect. Cena said he has no idea what it’s like to be disrespected. He ran Styles down and says he earns every day, and shuts every mouth. He doesn’t give a damn about a poster, he gives a damn about Sunday. He said Styles is just a guy holding onto the championship, because Cena lets him.

3. Dolph Ziggler defeated Kalisto. Ziggler won by pinfall in a short match following a superkick. After the match, he threatened to attack Kalisto with a chair, but JBL stood up to him. Apollo Crews came to ringside and stopped Ziggler, then sent him packing up the ramp.

— Naomi made a return from her ankle injury and was supposed to have a match against Natalya, but Natalya got jumped backstage by Nikki Bella. Naomi got on the microphone and said it isn’t going down like that. She challenged someone, anyone, from the back to come out and fight her. Alexa Bliss’ music hit and she came out, but she said she wasn’t here to answer any challenge, and pretended not to even know who Naomi is. Naomi dared her to get in the ring and said she’s the next women’s champion. Bliss faked getting in the ring and said Naomi isn’t worth her time. Then she left.

4. Intercontinental Championship Lumberjack Match: Dean Ambrose (c) defeated The Miz. All of the lumberjacks ended up brawling with each other and then left. Ambrose then hit the Dirty Deeds for the pin to retain the title.