WWE Smackdown Live Results 1/9/18

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for January 9, 2018. The show was headlined by a 3-on-2 handicap match, and featured more round one action from the United States Championship tournament. Be back here tomorrow for the complete Best and Worst of Smackdown column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

– The show opened with AJ Styles being interviewed by Renee Young. After some interruptions, Shane McMahon made the night’s main event: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton and AJ Styles in a handicap match.

1. Becky Lynch defeated Ruby Riott. Lynch won by submission with the Dis-arm-her.

2. The Bludgeon Brothers squashed The Ascension.

3. United States Championship Tournament Match: Mojo Rawley defeated Zack Ryder. Rawley won with a running forearm strike, just like he won before Clash of Champions.

– Daniel Bryan made The Usos vs. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin in a 2-out-of-3 falls match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship at Royal Rumble. Backstage, Shane McMahon confronted him about his decisions being reckless and impulsive.

4. Breezango defeated Rusev Day. Fandango pinned Rusev with a roll-up.

5. Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton and AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The faces originally won by count-out, but Shane McMahon restarted the match. Kevin Owens got disqualified for using a steel chair, but McMahon once again restarted the match. Zayn finally lost the match after a Kinshasa from Nakamura and an RKO from Orton.