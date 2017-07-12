WWE Smackdown Live Results 7/11/17

07.11.17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for July 11, 2017. The show featured a new United States Champion, the WWE Champion in action, and a big tag team main event.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— The show opened with a recap of AJ Styles winning the United States Championship from Kevin Owens at Madison Square Garden on Friday. Styles came to the ring and said the title has gotten an upgrade, and he is reinstating the United States Open Challenge. He challenged any Superstar in the back, and John Cena answered the challenge.

The match was about to begin when Kevin Owens came out to interrupt. Cena said if Owens thought about getting in the ring, he would run through him, and then he would run through Styles. Just then, Rusev appeared and tackled Cena, while Owens hit Styles with a pop-up powerbomb. Rusev locked Cena in the Accolade, and the two men posed over their opponents.

1. Jinder Mahal defeated Tye Dillinger. This was a non-title match. Mahal hit Dillinger with the Khallas and got the pin. After the match, Mahal said he would bring hell to Randy Orton next week, because he’s bringing the Punjabi Prison to Smackdown Live.

2. Xavier Woods defeated Jey Uso. Woods picked up the pinfall after hitting a springboard elbow on Uso, who was draped on the second rope.

