WWE Smackdown Live Results 7/25/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for July 25, 2017. This was the fallout show for Battleground, where the Great Khali is back, Jinder Mahal is still the champ, and Chris Jericho made his latest return.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— The show opened with Kevin Owens celebrating his U.S. title win and saying he would reinstate the United States Open Challenge next week. AJ Styles came out and said he wants his United States Championship rematch. Chris Jericho then made his return to WWE and said he also wants HIS rematch. Owens went to leave, but Shane McMahon came out and made a triple threat main event between the three men for tonight.

1. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin. Nakamura won via pinfall with a Kinshasa.

2. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch defeated Lana and Tamina. Flair knocked Tamina off the ring apron and then hit Lana with a big boot to get the pin.