WWE Smackdown Live Results 7/25/17

Senior Editor, Sports
07.25.17

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for July 25, 2017. This was the fallout show for Battleground, where the Great Khali is back, Jinder Mahal is still the champ, and Chris Jericho made his latest return.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— The show opened with Kevin Owens celebrating his U.S. title win and saying he would reinstate the United States Open Challenge next week. AJ Styles came out and said he wants his United States Championship rematch. Chris Jericho then made his return to WWE and said he also wants HIS rematch. Owens went to leave, but Shane McMahon came out and made a triple threat main event between the three men for tonight.

1. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Baron Corbin. Nakamura won via pinfall with a Kinshasa.

2. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch defeated Lana and Tamina. Flair knocked Tamina off the ring apron and then hit Lana with a big boot to get the pin.

Around The Web

TAGSSmackdownSMACKDOWN LIVEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown livewwe smackdown live resultsWWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 7 hours ago 2 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 9 hours ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 day ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 1 week ago 22 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP