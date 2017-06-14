WWE Smackdown Live Results 6/13/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for June 13, 2017. This was the go-home show for Money in the Bank on Sunday, and featured a six-man tag team match between the men’s Money in the Bank match participants.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— The show opened with The New Day being played to the ring by a marching band. The New Day started playing to the crowd, but they were interrupted by The Usos. The Usos were in turn interrupted by Breezango, who were then interrupted by The Colons. This led to the big eight-man tag team match.

1. Breezango and The New Day defeated The Usos and The Colons. Xavier Woods hit a Demolition stomp on Primo (called “UpUpDownDown” by the announcers) to get the pin.

— Backstage, Mojo Rawley talked about coming up short against Jinder Mahal last week, but the Zack Ryder showed up in a suit and the two Hype Bros reunited and caught up.

2. Naomi defeated Tamina Snuka. Naomi won by pinfall with the split-legged moonsault. After the match, Lana attacked Naomi, hit her with her finisher, and posed with the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

— Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton had their face-to-face confrontation, and Orton laid out Mahal with an RKO.

3. Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya. Charlotte won by pinfall after hitting the Natural Selection.

4. Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, and Dolph Ziggler. Zayn pinned Corbin after connecting with a Helluva Kick. After the match, Owens and Ziggler cleared the ring with a ladder before Corbin came in and took those two out. As Corbin was setting up and climbing a ladder, Nakamura pushed him off, hit him with a Kinshasa, and ended the show by climbing the ladder and pulling down the Money in the Bank briefcase.