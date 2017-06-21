WWE Smackdown Live Results 6/20/17

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for June 20, 2017. The show featured the return of general manager Daniel Bryan, the fallout from Money in the Bank, and a decision about the “controversial” finish of the women’s ladder match on Sunday.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:



— The show opened with the four non-winners of the women’s Money in the Bank match arguing backstage, and Daniel Bryan said he wants to hear from Carmella and James Ellsworth first. Inside the arena, Carmella and James Ellsworth came to the ring and ran down the fans. Carmella said she didn’t need anyone’s help, but she’s Ms. Money in the Bank, it was a no disqualification match, and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.

1. Big E defeated Jimmy Uso. Prior to the match, the New Day insisted they had the tag titles won at Money in the Bank. Big E managed to hit the Big Ending and get the pin.

— Randy Orton had a backstage sit-down interview and vowed to get his revenge on Jinder Mahal.

2. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler. Nakamura landed a huge Kinshasa and got the pinfall victory.

— Kevin Owens came out to issue a New Face of America Challenge for the United States Championship. AJ Styles tried to challenge for the title, but Owens said the challenge was only for Dayton residents. Chad Gable came out and said he had just moved to Dayton Tuesday morning.

3. United States Championship Match: Kevin Owens (c) defeated Chad Gable. AJ Styles sat in on commentary for the match. Kevin Owens won by pinfall after hitting the pop-up powerbomb.

— Backstage, Daniel Bryan said the Hype Bros could earn a tag title shot if they defeat the Usos in a non-title match next week.

— All five women from the Money in the Bank match joined Daniel Bryan in the ring. After much discussion, Bryan said Carmella must hand over the briefcase, and next week there will be another Money in the Bank ladder match to determine a true winner. Bryan left with the briefcase, and then a fight broke out amongst the women, and Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch laid out Carmella.

4. Jinder Mahal defeated Luke Harper. This was a non-title match. During the match, Baron Corbin came out and teased cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase, and said he was in Mahal’s head. Harper went for a discus clothesline, but was distracted by one of the Singh Brothers, allowing Mahal to hit the Khallas and get the pin.

— After the match, Randy Orton came out and beat down the Singh Brothers and Mahal outside the ring. He went to hit Mahal with an RKO, but the Singh Brothers intervened. Mahal escaped through the crowd as Orton hit an RKO on one of the Singhs and posed in the ring.