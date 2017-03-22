WWE Smackdown Live Results 3/21/17

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for March 21, 2017. The show featured a tag team title match and the penultimate Smackdown stop on the Road to WrestleMania.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— The show opened with a recap of last week’s events regarding AJ Styles, Shane McMahon, and Daniel Bryan. Backstage, Styles showed up in WrestleMania gear and Bryan said if it was up to him, Styles would still be fired, and that Shane is on his way to the arena.

Styles came to the ring and said he’s not sorry for a thing, and that both WrestleMania and Smackdown need him. He said he’s untouchable, and he can do whatever he wants, like put Shane through a car window, and still get rewarded for it with a WrestleMania match. He promised to do it all over again, and meet Shane in the parking lot again this week, where it will go from bad to phenomenally worse.

1. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos defeated American Alpha (c). Jimmy Uso crotched Jason Jordan on the middle rope when the referee’s back was turned, and Jey Uso hit a superkick to get the pin and make the Usos the new champions.

— The Miz and Maryse aired “exclusive footage” from Total Bellas, which was Maryse playing both Bella roles and The Miz portraying John Cena.

2. Randy Orton defeated Baron Corbin. Dean Ambrose taunted Corbin from atop a forklift mid-match, allowing Orton to hit the RKO and get the pin. After the match, Ambrose accepted Corbin’s challenge for an Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania, and then hit Corbin with Dirty Deeds.

— Backstage, Orton was giving a postmatch interview when the lights went out. When they came back on, Orton was attacked by an army of men in sheep masks. They held him as Bray Wyatt appeared and explained that Orton exposed his one flaw: Sister Abigail. But now Abigail’s power is inside Bray, and he cannot be defeated. He sang “He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands” and then the lights went out again.

4. John Cena defeated Fandango. Tyler Breeze accompanied Fandango to the ring dressed as Nikki Bella, who Fandango referred to as “Breezy Bella.” Breezy got in the ring to interfere, but was taken out by Nikki. Cena and Nikki then hit their finishers on both and locked in stereo STFs as both members of Breezango tapped out.

5. Carmella defeated Becky Lynch. Natalya sat in on commentary for this match, but quickly got in the ring and clotheslined Carmella, drawing the disqualification. Mickie James ran in and joined the fray, as did Alexa Bliss and even James Ellsworth. Bliss laid out Mickie with a punch, then posed with her championship in the ring.

— Miz and Maryse presented another parody of Total Bellas.

— AJ Styles was in the parking lot waiting for Shane, but Shane made his entrance into the arena and called Styles to the ring. Styles came out and apologized for what he did, but when he got in the ring, Shane attacked him. The two men brawled outside the ring and Shane put Styles through the announce table with a top-rope elbow drop.