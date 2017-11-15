WWE Smackdown Live Results 11/14/17

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for November 14, 2017. This was the go-home show for Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view, and featured two big title matches, as well as an invasion by the Raw roster.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

— The show opened with Shane McMahon giving the Smackdown roster a pep talk in the back. In the arena, Daniel Bryan made his return and said just like Smackdown Live, he doesn’t stay down. Bryan invited new WWE Champion AJ Styles to the ring, and offered to be Styles’ personal advocate for the night. Bryan and Styles talked about the match against Brock Lesnar on Sunday, and Styles vowed to emerge victorious.

1. WWE Universal Championship Match: Baron Corbin (c) defeated Sin Cara. Corbin hit the End of Days and pinned Sin Cara to retain.

— Backstage, Daniel Bryan said that after Survivor Series, he would need to have a conversation with Shane McMahon to make sure they’re on the same page.

2. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya (c). Charlotte got Natalya to tap out to the Figure Eight to win the title. Flair’s place on the women’s Smackdown team at Survivor Series is now vacant. After the match, Ric Flair helped Charlotte celebrate.