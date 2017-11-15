WWE Smackdown Live Results 11/14/17

#WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
11.14.17

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for November 14, 2017. This was the go-home show for Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view, and featured two big title matches, as well as an invasion by the Raw roster.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown column.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

— The show opened with Shane McMahon giving the Smackdown roster a pep talk in the back. In the arena, Daniel Bryan made his return and said just like Smackdown Live, he doesn’t stay down. Bryan invited new WWE Champion AJ Styles to the ring, and offered to be Styles’ personal advocate for the night. Bryan and Styles talked about the match against Brock Lesnar on Sunday, and Styles vowed to emerge victorious.

1. WWE Universal Championship Match: Baron Corbin (c) defeated Sin Cara. Corbin hit the End of Days and pinned Sin Cara to retain.

— Backstage, Daniel Bryan said that after Survivor Series, he would need to have a conversation with Shane McMahon to make sure they’re on the same page.

2. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya (c). Charlotte got Natalya to tap out to the Figure Eight to win the title. Flair’s place on the women’s Smackdown team at Survivor Series is now vacant. After the match, Ric Flair helped Charlotte celebrate.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSSMACKDOWN LIVEWWEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown livewwe smackdown live resultsWWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP