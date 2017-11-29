WWE Smackdown Live Results 11/28/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for November 28, 2017. The show featured a six-woman tag team match showcasing the new NXT call-ups, AJ Styles in a handicap match against the Singh Brothers, and a grudge match between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

— The show opened with Shane McMahon, who brought out Daniel Bryan and complained that Bryan did not fire Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens last week. He then made Owens vs. Randy Orton a no disqualification match and barred Zayn from ringside.

1. The New Day defeated Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable. The Usos sat in on commentary for this match. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods hit the UpUpDownDown on Benjamin, and Woods pinned him.

2. The Bludgeon Brothers defeated the Hype Bros. The Bludgeon Brothers hit their finisher on Zack Ryder and Rowan pinned him.

— After the match, Mojo Rawley attacked Ryder during an interview and beat him down, yelling that the Hype Bros are dead.

