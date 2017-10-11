WWE Smackdown Live Results 10/10/17

WWE Smackdown Live

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for October 10, 2017. The show featured the fallout from Hell in a Cell, and was headlined by a rematch for the United States Championship.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

1. Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin defeated The Ascension, Breezango and the Hype Bros. The show opened with The Usos offering respect and an “uce truce” to the New Day, followed by four tag teams interrupting and demanding a title shot. Daniel Bryan put all four teams into a fatal four-way, which Gable and Benjamin won with their tandem finisher.

2. Becky Lynch defeated Carmella. Lynch won by submission with the Dis-arm-her.

– Sami Zayn explained why he helped Kevin Owens at Hell in a Cell, citing Shane McMahon’s carelessness and indifference toward his career, as well as Shane’s apparent attempted murder of Owens. Owens and Zayn hugged and held up each other’s hands to end the segment.

3. Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton defeated Aiden English and Rusev. Orton hit Rusev with another RKO, and Nakamura laid out English with a Kinshasa to win the match.

– Erick Rowan and Luke Harper re-debuted in a vignette introducing them as the “Bludgeon Brothers.”

– Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler set up a rematch from Hell in a Cell for next week in an awkward promo that included Roode apparently forgetting his lines.

4. United States Championship Match: Baron Corbin (c) defeated AJ Styles. Corbin managed to slam Styles on the floor, then hit End of Days in the ring to retain the United States Championship. After the match, Corbin cut a promo saying the fans could “eat” the championship because it’s his, and it’s not going anywhere.