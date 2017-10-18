WWE Smackdown Live Results 10/17/17

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for October 17, 2017. The show featured a six-woman tag team match, as well as a special announcement from Jinder Mahal, and a rematch between Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown column.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

— The show opened with Daniel Bryan, who came to the ring and hyped tonight’s show, then said he needed to address someone who disappointed him at Hell in a Cell. He began talking about Sami Zayn, but Zayn interrupted Bryan. Zayn said he’s still the same guy he’s always been, he just reclaimed ownership of his career. Zayn said he and Bryan have a lot in common, but Bryan had the support of the fans. Zayn said that if Bryan had been a little smarter in his career, he wouldn’t have had to retire.

Kevin Owens came out and ran down Bryan as well. They said Bryan has become the thing he hated the most, and Zayn called him a sellout. Zayn thanked Owens for sparing him the same fate, and they hugged again. Bryan left and said he was going to find a couple of guys to punch them in the face.

1. Charlotte Flair, Naomi and Becky Lynch defeated Lana, Tamina Snuka and Natalya. Flair got Lana to tap out to the Figure Eight. After the match, Natalya tried to attack Flair with a chair, but Flair turned the tables and chased her off into the crowd.

— The Fashion Files mystery continued with “Pulp Fashion.”

2. Sin Cara defeated Baron Corbin. Corbin teased making this a U.S. Open Challenge match, but then said the challenge was closed, for good. Sin Cara hit a top rope dive onto Corbin on the outside and won via countout.