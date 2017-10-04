WWE Smackdown Live Results 10/3/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for October 3, 2017. The go-home show for Sunday’s Hell in a Cell featured Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens in a face-to-face confrontation, a face-to-face confrontation between The New Day and The Usos, and everyone’s face coming into contact with everyone else’s face.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

– Shinsuke Nakamura was interviewed about Jinder Mahal insulting him, and used the old “sticks and stones” retort. Jinder and the Singh Brothers attacked Nakamura.

1. Natalya and Carmella defeated Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Carmella attacked Lynch with the Money in the Bank briefcase, causing a distraction that allowed Natalya to hit Charlotte from behind and tap her out to a Sharpshooter.

2. Bobby Roode defeated Mike Kanellis. Roode won with a Glorious DDT in less than a minute. After the match, Dolph Ziggler showed up, did some fake entrances and said that Roode will only ever be an entrance.

– New Day and the Usos had a face-to-face confrontation about who will win at Hell in a Cell.

3. Tye Dillinger defeated Baron Corbin. Dillinger won with a roll-up. After the match, AJ Styles made fun of him.

4. Randy Orton defeated Aiden English. Orton won with an RKO in a little over a minute.

– Shane McMahon tried to have a confrontation with Kevin Owens, but Owens taunted him from the crowd. McMahon made their Hell in a Cell match a “falls count anywhere” match, even though it’s supposed to be in a cage, and charged into the crowd to attack Owens. They brawled in the arena concourse until Owens powerbombed McMahon through a merch table. Owens promised to throw Shane off the cell at Hell in a Cell. Shane stumbled back to the ring and fought Owens again, culminating in Owens laying him out with a headbutt and a pop-up powerbomb.

