WWE Smackdown Live Results 10/31/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for October 31, 2017. The show featured Shane McMahon announcing himself as the team captain of Smackdown Live’s Survivor Series team, as well as two more members of that team being confirmed by winning matches.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

— The show opened with Shane McMahon coming to the ring and continuing to explain why Smackdown invaded Raw two weeks ago. He said there would be hell to pay for Kurt Angle Kane attacking Daniel Bryan last night, and announced himself as Smackdown team captain at Survivor Series.

1. Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler won the first fall after a superkick. Roode took the second fall after launching Ziggler into the ringpost and rolling him up. The third fall also went Roode’s way, after he connected with the Glorious DDT following a series of roll-up attempts. Bobby Roode is now the third member of Smackdown Live’s Survivor Series team.

— The New Day walked backstage in their Halloween costumes. They were stopped by Rusev and Aiden English, who stole their candy and proclaimed Halloween to be a dumb holiday. In response, Big E challenged Rusev to a match.

— Backstage, Becky Lynch gave an inspirational speech to her fellow female superstars to get them ready for Survivor Series. She was interrupted by Natalya, who warned her to watch out for her team’s weak link.

2. Sin Cara versus Baron Corbin was a no contest. Corbin repeatedly tried to pull Sin Cara’s mask off throughout the match. The two ended up brawling outside the ring for an extended amount of time, leading to a no contest. Sin Cara threw a chair at Corbin, who fled into the crowd.

— Renee Young interviewed the Usos about their upcoming match against Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. They said Smackdown Live is the A show, and they are the A team. They were interrupted by Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable, who told them they would be challenging for the Smackdown tag titles next week.

3. AJ Styles defeated Samir Singh. Jinder Mahal cut a promo on Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman before the match, saying that when he defeats Lesnar at Survivor Series, he will be known as the Beastmaster. Mahal was sent to the back by the referee and Styles quickly won with the Styles Clash, but was beaten down by Mahal afterward.

— Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn talked backstage about how Shane McMahon was taking away opportunities for other Smackdown wrestlers by including himself on the Survivor Series team.