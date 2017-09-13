WWE Smackdown Live Results 9/12/17

USA Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for September 12, 2017. This was Sin City Smackdown, and featured a United States Championship match, a Las Vegas Street Fight for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship, and the return of Mr. McMahon to WWE television.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

— The show opened with Kevin Owens in the ring. He said he didn’t strike back against Shane McMahon last week because he respects authority. He said he is suing everyone in WWE, then talked about some of the changes he would make when the lawsuits were all settled. He wanted to cut to the chase and called out Mr. McMahon. Shane McMahon’s music played, but Dolph Ziggler came out, mocking Shane’s entrance. Dolph left and then Daniel Bryan entered. Bryan said Mr. McMahon would be here soon, but Owens won’t like what he has to say. Owens retorted that Mr. McMahon won’t like what HE has to say, and departed.

1. United States Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) defeated Tye Dillinger. Baron Corbin came to ringside and jumped up on the apron during the match, but Styles hit him with the Phenomenal Forearm before he could interfere. Styles kicked out of the Tye Breaker and locked in the Calf Crusher to get the submission victory.

— After the match, Corbin laid out both Styles and Dillinger and announced he would be answering Styles’ United States Open Challenge next week.

— Jinder Mahal and the Singh Brothers came to the ring. Mahal mocked Shinsuke Nakamura, using a lot of racial insults. He said this was a taste of how the WWE fans will treat Nakamura if he were to become WWE Champion. He said it isn’t worth it, and recommended Nakamura just walk away.