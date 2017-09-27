WWE Smackdown Live Results 9/26/17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for September 26, 2017. This episode featured Rusev being honored as the Pride of Bulgaria, the revival of the Kevin Owens/Sami Zayn feud, and more.

WWE Smackdown Live results:

— The episode opened with Kevin Owens coming to the ring and threatening Shane McMahon. He was interrupted by Sami Zayn, who told Owens he is out of control. Owens reminded Zayn of all of his title wins in WWE, and Zayn told Owens that at least when he looks in the mirror, he doesn’t see a giant piece of trash looking back at him. Daniel Bryan then came out and made a match between the two.

1. Baron Corbin defeated Tye Dillinger. Corbin’s theme song now has words. Before the match began, AJ Styles sat in on commentary. Mid-match. Corbin threw Dillinger into Styles, resulting in a countout. Corbin then challenged Styles to a US Championship match at Hell In A Cell, who accepted.

— Jinder Mahal took to the ring next and said he went too far making fun of Shinsuke Nakamura last week, and he is going to compliment him tonight. Instead, he went back to the insult well, showing pictures of Nakamura’s face and mocking him. The third photo of Nakamura turned out to be a live feed of Nakamura, who then came down to the ring and brawled with Mahal and the Singh brothers, eventually hitting a Kinshasa on Mahal.

2. The Usos defeated the Hype Bros. Before the match, the New Day came down to ringside with an armful of snacks. Mojo Rawley made a blind tag, confusing Zack Ryder, resulting in Jey Uso delivering a frog splash for the win. After the match, the New Day challenged the Usos to a match inside Hell In A Cell.

— For the start of the Pride of Bulgaria ceremony, Aiden English first introduced the mayor of Plovdiv, Rusev’s hometown, then sang the Bulgarian national anthem as Rusev made his way to the ring. The mayor declared today Rusev Day, and handed him a key to the city. Rusev then replayed his match against Randy Orton last week, declared that he destroyed the legend of the Legend Killer, and said Smackdown Live is his jungle now. English then sang Orton’s theme song with new lyrics, repeating “It’s Rusev Day!” This brought out Orton, who RKOed both English and Rusev. Orton later challenged Rusev to a match at Hell In A Cell.

— Backstage, Daniel Bryan told Sami Zayn that Shane McMahon was on his way to the arena and that he was coming for Kevin Owens. Zayn told Bryan to make Shane back off.

3. Charlotte Flair defeated Carmella. Flair scored the pinfall after a big boot. After the match, Natalya came out and called Charlotte overrated, and said she would fail at Hell In A Cell.

— Dolph Ziggler came out impersonating the Undertaker. He cut a promo insulting the crowd but was interrupted by Bobby Roode. Roode entered the ring and called Ziggler a hypocrite, then challenged him to a match at Hell In A Cell. Ziggler said Roode is everything that is wrong with WWE before accepting the match.

4. Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn. Owens hit Zayn with a powerbomb on the apron, which resulted in referee Charles Robinson calling for the bell, awarding the match to Owens via ref stoppage. As paramedics carried Zayn off, Owens attacked again with a steel chair, resulting in Shane McMahon running down and Owens fleeing through the crowd.