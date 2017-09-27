The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 9/26/17: Happy Rusev Day

Previously on the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live: Smackdown didn’t have a No Mercy to sell, so they just replayed an old episode and changed the dates to make it look like it was new. That’s what happened, right?
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for September 26, 2017.
“…and, if we’re lucky, Shane McMahon accidentally running over Sami Zayn on his way to a GNC and having to stop at the pet store to find one that looks exactly like him so his family doesn’t notice.”
Dayumm, Brandon, just … dayumm. That’s dark and funny as hell.
I like to think that Kevin Owens and Sami Zayne are the result of some sci fi experiment to separate the good and evil sides of Seth Rogen in physical form.
*head canon accepted*
So… Seth Rogen is… the best wrestler in the world…?
I feel like Rusev, Neville, and Braun Strowman need to team up in some sort of a Russian nesting doll gimmick.
Here’s a weird thing – I was looking at the WWE YouTube channel uploads earlier and both Owens-Zayn and Jinder’s promo are doing nothing while comfortably the most watched segment is Ziggler-Roode. So either a lot of people were fooled by the Taker entrance, or Dolph is secretly still enormously popular despite his attempts throughout 2017 to kill that off. (For the record Enzo’s 205 Live heel promo is third most watched clip of the day and Neville’s match has had about as many views as Neville 205 Live matches usually get)
Smackdown’s determination not to give Natalya any heat because they’re aiming it all at Carmella, who’s been losing heat since about a week after Money In The Bank, is baffling. It’s like they decided she’s a transitional champion before deciding who she’s transitioning the championship to.