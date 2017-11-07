Complete WWE Smackdown Live Spoilers And Results For 11/7/17

11.07.17

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for November 7, 2017. Please be advised that these are SPOILERS, as Smackdown is airing on tape delay in North America after being recorded in the U.K. on Tuesday. Only read ahead if you do not mind Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown being spoiled for you.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

— The show opened with Shane McMahon and the New Day. Shane said Daniel Bryan will return next week, and Smackdown is still on high alert for potential retaliation for Under Siege 2. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn interrupted and said Smackdown will lose at Survivor Series because of Shane. Shane booked a match between Zayn and Kofi Kingston.

1. Kofi Kingston defeated Sami Zayn. Owens tried to get involved, but was run off by Big E and Xavier Woods. Kingston won by pinfall.

2. Randy Orton defeated Rusev. This was for a spot on the Survivor Series Smackdown men’s team. Orton pinned Rusev after hitting an RKO.

3. Lumberjack Match: Becky Lynch defeated James Ellsworth. Ellsworth tried to run away but was stopped by the women on the outside. Charlotte Flair threw Ellsworth back in and he tapped out to the Disarmer.

