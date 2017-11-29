The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 11/28/17: Ryder Die

WWE

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live: An episode so bad and derivative of the previous night’s Raw that *I* got shit for being a bad writer for noticing how bad it was. One day the Internet will learn that you can not enjoy episodes or observe negative patterns and trends in a thing you like and still “like” it, but it is not this day.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Smackdown Live for November 28, 2017.