WWE Smackdown Live Open Discussion Thread 12/27/16

Tonight, on the With Spandex WWE Smackdown Live open discussion thread for December 27, 2016:

The final SmackDown LIVE of 2016 is going to be one for the record books, as Team Blue closes out the year with SmackDown LIVE’s Wild Card Finals special event, a star-studded lineup full of championship matches and the return of John Cena! – via WWE.com

Our five-point preview:

1. AJ Styles will defend his championship against Dolph Ziggler — a guy who can’t win any other belts so sure why not have a chance at this one — and Baron Corbin — a guy who got mad people thought he was a werewolf even though he wore a wolf and called himself a wolf and whose entrance involved spooky moonlight ambience. Will AJ Styles be able to to walk away victorious? And if he loses, who gets to run the camp?

2. Zack Ryder has left Mojo Rawley adrift in a sea of neon Fanta and loneliness, leaving the Wyatt family to defend their tag belts in a four-corner elimination tag match against the Usos, American Alpha, and Slater & Rhyno. Will Smackdown’s Wild Card Finals special event see the Wyatt Family retain, or will those precious suplex babies finally get tag gold? Or those other less precious tag teams, whatever.

3. Alexa Bliss is blissed off that she might get her lass kicked and lose the Smackdown Women’s Championship to Becky Lynch. I mean, she just got her own t-shirt, she can’t give up the belt that easily, right?

4. John Cena is making his return to Smackdown after a busy holiday season of hosting SNL and not putting a baby inside Nikki Bella. What does the champ who may or may not have previously run the camp have in store for the members of Team Blue? And is this just an excuse to get Leslie Jones on Smackdown? And if not, why the hell not?

5. Dean Ambrose isn’t mentioned, but he’ll probably be there trying to sell gasoline to the Smackdown locker room or something. Spoiler: AJ Styles don’t want none. Wild card, bitches!

Also happening tonight is that show with all the flips and also Rich Swann, 205 Live:

On Raw, Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann accepted Neville’s challenge for a match, and now, The Man That Gravity Forgot has an opportunity to make a huge leap toward officially crowning himself The King of the Cruiserweights. Also, the latest chapter in Jack Gallagher and Ariya Daivari’s heated rivalry takes shape in a Gentlemen’s Duel. – via WWE.com

Feel free to use this as your one-stop party shop for Tuesday night wrestling shenanigans, then check back tomorrow for the Best and Worst of Smackdown Live.