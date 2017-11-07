A Major WWE Title Just Changed Hands In The UK At Smackdown Live

Looks like WWE is dedicated to making big headlines during their trip to the United Kingdom. A day after the Raw Tag Team Championship unexpectedly changed hands in the main event of Monday’s Raw, we have a new WWE Champion on Smackdown Live.

In a result that changes the landscape of Survivor Series — and the upcoming India tour — AJ Styles defeated WWE Champion Jinder Mahal to become the brand new (and phenomenal) WWE Champion. Here’s a clip of the finish, which you should be hastily clicking to watch already:

