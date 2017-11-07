Looks like WWE is dedicated to making big headlines during their trip to the United Kingdom. A day after the Raw Tag Team Championship unexpectedly changed hands in the main event of Monday’s Raw, we have a new WWE Champion on Smackdown Live.
In a result that changes the landscape of Survivor Series — and the upcoming India tour — AJ Styles defeated WWE Champion Jinder Mahal to become the brand new (and phenomenal) WWE Champion. Here’s a clip of the finish, which you should be hastily clicking to watch already:
And if this also gets Rusev on team SDL!? Yeeesssss.
Styles vs Brock is a thing I can get excited for. Jinder vs Brock was a thing I looked forward to doing laundry during.
@Endy_Mion , someone said yesterday that Rusev tweeted that he was the team so HAPPY RUSEV DAY TO YOU!!!
Holy shit. This must mean Jinder is winning it back in India or something? He must be injured? Holy shit.
I guarantee you they’re putting the belt back on Jinder in India.
It’s a RAW tour in India, they don’t need the WHC on that tour since they’ll already have the Universal Cha…..ugh, I really want you two to be wrong
Jinder’s free to form a trios team with Heath and Rhyno…
3MB2.0. (I think Drew’s gonna be busy for awhile.)
Yes, a major WWE title changed hands.
Don’t get your hopes up people, Jinder is winning it right back. There was already rumors that he was being promoted for the India tour as a two-time champion.
That guy with the green turban looks disappointing.
good eye, but he really does look bummed
Maybe AJ’s win quashed the Beer Money reunion he had been hoping for.
This just made my day, it’d be pretty perfect to put Jinder in the Smackdown SS team now. It’ll even out now that Jason Jordans on the team since each team will have someone that the fans will root against
I mean, not to be the turd in the punchbowl but I’m not looking forward to a ten-minute match (that’s including entrances) between Brock and AJ.