WWE Network

Looks like WWE is dedicated to making big headlines during their trip to the United Kingdom. A day after the Raw Tag Team Championship unexpectedly changed hands in the main event of Monday’s Raw, we have a new WWE Champion on Smackdown Live.

In a result that changes the landscape of Survivor Series — and the upcoming India tour — AJ Styles defeated WWE Champion Jinder Mahal to become the brand new (and phenomenal) WWE Champion. Here’s a clip of the finish, which you should be hastily clicking to watch already: