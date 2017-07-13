Youtube

This week’s edition of WWE Smackdown Live featured an opening promo from AJ Styles and John Cena that teased a match between the former rivals, but perhaps predictably, the end result was the popular duo teaming up in the main event. What did that mean for the Smackdown ratings? It was good news, even though WWE faced tough competition from the Major League Baseball All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

Smackdown did 2.465 million viewers, according to TVBythenumbers. That’s up from the 2.33 million from last week, which was seen as a major positive for WWE since it was the Fourth of July, which is obviously not a big TV-viewing night in America.

As for the MLB All-Star game, it did 9.28 million viewers on Fox. That’s a big number and strong competition for WWE. It will be interesting to see how Smackdown does, now that Cena is back, without any major competition from another network or a holiday taking place on a Tuesday. The June 20 and 27 editions of Smackdown did around 2.6 million viewers, so most likely that’s where things should land next week and through the summer.