WWE Smackdown Live Ratings Held Steady For The Battleground Fallout Show

This week’s WWE Smackdown Live featured a main event triple threat match between then United States Champion Kevin Owens, AJ Styles and Chris Jericho. The match wasn’t advertised before the show. It was set up in an entertaining opening segment that saw Jericho return after being off WWE TV for nearly two months and then they got a lot of time in the main event to have a good match. Styles ended up stealing the pin after an Owens Frog Splash leading to Styles getting back the US Title.

Smackdown drew viewership numbers similar to the last two weeks according to Showbuzz Daily. This week’s show drew 2.535 million viewers, which made it third for the night on cable TV after the Rachel Maddow Show and Tucker Carlson Tonight, both of which air on Fox News. The number is barely below the 2.548 million viewers from last week and a bit of a boost from the 2.465 million viewers from two weeks earlier.

