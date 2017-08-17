WWE Smackdown Live Ratings Dipped For The Final Show Before SummerSlam

#Summerslam #WWE
Contributing Writer
08.17.17 2 Comments

WWE Raw

In what has to be disappointing news for WWE considering everything they had planned for the final edition of WWE Smackdown Live before SummerSlam this Sunday, the ratings came in at just 2.53 million, according to Cageside Seats. That represents the lowest viewership for an episode of Smackdown since July 11th. More specifically, roughly 50,00 less viewers tuned in this week compared to last week’s episode that featured a ‘grudge match’ between Randy Orton and WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal.

If you’re WWE, you could argue that recent Smackdown main events, most notably the Chris Jericho vs. A.J. Styles vs. Kevin Owens United States Championship triple threat match, and the heavily-promoted “dream match” between John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura, represent a ratings spike, and that this week’s slight fall is more of a return to the norm, rather than an alarming dropoff.

On the other hand, some really important things happened on Smackdown this week! A ratings decline, no matter how insignificant, isn’t ideal. We’re talking about the WWE SummerSlam ‘go-home’ show here. WWE has a gigantic pay-per-view, errrr, WWE Network Event to sell the Universe on, and if the ratings are any indication, fan excitement heading into SummerSlam could certainly be higher.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Summerslam#WWE
TAGSSMACKDOWN LIVESUMMERSLAMSUMMERSLAM 2017WWEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live

Make The Most Of Summer '17

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 22 hours ago
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 1 week ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP