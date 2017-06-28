WWE Smackdown Live

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Smackdown Live results for June 27, 2017. The show was headlined by the second-ever women’s Money in the Bank ladder match — the first ever for Smackdown — as well as Baron Corbin versus Sami Zayn and more.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Smackdown Live column.

WWE Smackdown Live Results:

– The show opened with Carmella once again arguing with Daniel Bryan about him stripping her of the Money in the Bank briefcase, ending with James Ellsworth being banned from the arena for tonight’s Money in the Bank match.

1. Non-title Match: The Usos defeated The Hype Bros. Per Daniel Bryan, the Hype Bros would get a shot at the Smackdown Tag Team Championship if they could defeat the Usos. The Usos won after a big splash on Ryder. After the match, New Day exchanged words with the Usos, challenged them to a match at Battleground and challenged them to a rap battle on next week’s Smackdown.

2. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Naomi (c) defeated Lana. Naomi pinned Lana in short order with a split-legged moonsault.

– Aiden English tried to sing, but was interrupted by Randy Orton. Orton hit an RKO on English. Orton stayed in the ring to cut a promo on Jinder Mahal, promising to never stop attacking him if he didn’t get another chance at revenge. Shane McMahon agreed to give Orton another shot at Mahal at Battleground, but with Mahal choosing the stipulation. Mahal appeared and announced the match would take place inside a Punjabi Prison.

– Daniel Bryan announced an Independence Day battle royal for next week, with the winner facing Kevin Owens for the United States Championship at Battleground.

3. Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn. Zayn’s entrance interrupted a promo from Mike and Maria Kanellis. Corbin pinned Zayn after an End of Days.

4. Money in the Bank Ladder Match: Carmella defeated Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Tamina and Becky Lynch. Despite being banned from the building, James Ellsworth returned and tried to pull down the briefcase like he did at Money in the Bank, but Becky Lynch knocked over the ladder. Becky tried to climb the ladder, but Carmella attacked her with a steel chair. Carmella then climbed the ladder and pulled down the briefcase herself to once again become Ms. Money in the Bank.