WWE.com

There was a time in professional wrestling that the manager was an indispensable and ubiquitous part of the art form. That tried-and-true role has fallen by the wayside, but that doesn’t mean the concept doesn’t still work. We still see it in action in scattered doses, like Paul Heyman and Lana.

There are different types of managers out there. There’s the advocate. The brains. The sports agent, the best friend, the family member. There are also many different reasons for pairing a wrestler with a manager. The wrestler by themselves may have microphone skills are lacking, or the character on their own just isn’t believable.

Managers can be more than a mouth piece, more than eye candy. And the WWE product is sorely lacking in a department that many fans in the 25-and-older demographic miss from their childhood.

James Ellsworth may not be a dominant presence in the corner for Carmella (though he did win the briefcase), but it’s a start. Here are five more Smackdown Live wrestlers who would benefit immediately from “being accompanied to the ring by” a manager.