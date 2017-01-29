WWE Twitter Accounts Were Hacked Following NXT TakeOver: San Antonio

#Twitter #WWE #WWE NXT
Senior Editor, Sports
01.29.17

WWE Network

It’s Royal Rumble weekend, and WWE is riding a huge high right now. They had yet another very well-received NXT TakeOver event on Saturday night, and interest in Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view is definitely high, especially as no one seems to have any idea who is going to win the top matches on the card. There has, however, been one small blemish on the weekend.

Within an hour after NXT TakeOver: San Antonio, some strange tweets popped up on a couple of WWE owned and operated Twitter accounts, including the official NXT account and the WWE Universe account, which is the “official fan account” that operates as a parallel Twitter feed to the main WWE account most of the time, with the two accounts often cross-retweeting each other during live coverage of events and so forth.

These were the tweets that appeared on the WWE Universe and NXT accounts, and both remained up as the top tweet on both accounts for the better part of an hour, until they were finally deleted without comment and business returned to normal on the accounts.

Twitter

Twitter

TOPICS#Twitter#WWE#WWE NXT
TAGShackedTwittertwitter hacksWWEWWE NXT
Author Profile Picture
Bill Hanstock is an editor, writer, onscreen personality and screenwriter with nearly two decades of experience. He was previously an editor, writer and social media editor at SB Nation and a podcaster for Progressive Boink.

Around The Web

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 3 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP