WWE Network

It’s Royal Rumble weekend, and WWE is riding a huge high right now. They had yet another very well-received NXT TakeOver event on Saturday night, and interest in Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view is definitely high, especially as no one seems to have any idea who is going to win the top matches on the card. There has, however, been one small blemish on the weekend.

Within an hour after NXT TakeOver: San Antonio, some strange tweets popped up on a couple of WWE owned and operated Twitter accounts, including the official NXT account and the WWE Universe account, which is the “official fan account” that operates as a parallel Twitter feed to the main WWE account most of the time, with the two accounts often cross-retweeting each other during live coverage of events and so forth.

These were the tweets that appeared on the WWE Universe and NXT accounts, and both remained up as the top tweet on both accounts for the better part of an hour, until they were finally deleted without comment and business returned to normal on the accounts.

Twitter